When he was a kid in Pleasant Grove, Utah, Robert Boyer developed a passion for tennis, often playing in local tournaments with his brothers.
Years later, his children are carrying on the Boyers’ on-court tradition.
Robert’s son, Isaac, has competed with him in two Western Slope Opens, finishing second in both. His daughter, Madelyn, plans to play for Grand Junction High School next year once she’s finished with middle school.
For the first time, Robert is competing with both this year in the Western Slope Open’s 63rd rendition.
“When you go through all those years of taking them to practice and trying to help them learn the game, this is something that I was hoping to get to at some point, so it’s really cool to be able to play with my kids in this tournament, for sure,” Robert said.
Robert is a family practice physician in Grand Junction who still enjoys spending some of his free time with a racket in hand. After passing down his love for the sport to his kids, it was a no-brainer for both of them to sign up for this year’s event.
Madelyn and Robert lost Tuesday morning in the semifinals of the father/daughter junior 18-and-under bracket to Mia and Brian Boughton, 3-6, 7-6, 10-8.
“(I’m competing this year because) I love him, I guess,” Madelyn joked. “I really enjoy tennis as a game, so any tournament I can play in, I will play in.”
The key to their chemistry on the court together?
“Basically, I take all the shots and she takes none,” Robert joked. “I’m just kidding.”
Isaac has more experience playing with Robert, but their tennis time together has been limited in the past two years, leading to a feeling of rustiness once they finally competed together again.
On Monday, they won 6-1, 6-2 over Russel White and John Kohls in the first round of the father/son 18-and-under bracket.
While they’ve had to reestablish their cohesiveness as a tennis duo, Isaac feels like he’s better at the sport than ever before, offsetting any of that rust.
“We’re doing alright,” Isaac said. “Our teamwork’s a lot worse than it used to be, but it’s getting better… and we’re a lot better team now overall.”
No matter how far they go in this year’s tournament, even if they come up short of the top-two finishes they’ve achieved before, they’re happy to finally be playing together competitively again, especially since the sport is one of the family’s top hobbies.
“He and his brothers, that was one of the only sports they could play when they were younger,” Isaac said. “We’re just carrying on what he did before us.”
Isaac also competed with his brother, Cory, in 8.0 doubles. They didn’t make it past the second round, but this will still go down as Robert’s most memorable Western Slope Open because of who he’s sharing those memories with.
“It’s nice to win some matches with them,” Robert said.