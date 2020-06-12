The Colorado Rockies didn’t have to look far Thursday for their fourth-round draft pick.
Case Williams, a right-hander from Castle Rock, was rated as the No. 1 right-hander in Colorado by Perfect Game and Prep Baseball Report and went to the Rockies with the 110th overall pick.
The graduate of Douglas County High School, who has committed to Santa Clara University, was 14-2 with a 2.98 ERA and 134 strikeouts in his prep career, including a no-hitter in 2019 against Cherokee Trail.
Colorado, which selected two high school players Wednesday, looked to major colleges for its other three selections, two pitchers and a shortstop who played in the 2019 College World Series title game.
Chris McMahon, a right-hander from the University of Miami, was Colorado’s second-round pick. McMahon was 3-0 with a 1.05 ERA in four starts this spring.
Sam Weatherly, a lefty out of Clemson, was taken in the third round. He was 2-0 with a 0.79 ERA, struck out 43 and walked 14 in 2019 as a reliever.
In the final round of the shortened draft, the Rockies selected Michigan junior shortstop Jack Blomgren, who hit .286 with three doubles and one home run and reached base in all 15 games this past spring for the Wolverines. As a sophomore, he made the College World Series all-tournament team, helping Michigan reach the national championship game.