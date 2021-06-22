Baseball
GJ Rockies hold off Billings, 6-5
Three unearned runs in the eighth inning propelled the Grand Junction Rockies to a 6-5 victory over Billings on Monday night.
With two runners on and two out, Austin Elder drove in a pair of runs with a base hit in the eighth, and after Conner Uselton singled and Nate Scantlin walked to load the bases, Vinny Esposito coaxed another walk to give GJ a 6-4 lead.
That was crucial after Chris Eusay hit a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth off Winston Nicacio.
With two out, closer Robbie Baker came out of the bullpen to get a fly ball, then retired the Mustangs in order in the ninth for his fourth save of the season.
The Rockies (12-15) won the series 4-2, with Elder going 2 for 4 and driving in three runs. Grand Junction opens a six-game series against Great Falls on Wednesday at Suplizio Field.