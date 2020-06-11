Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores until the MLB season begins.
Strat-o-matic
Arizona 8, Colorado 6: Sterling Marte hit a solo home run and a two-run single to help Arizona hold off the Rockies at Coors Field.
The Diamondbacks (35-32) scored two runs in the sixth inning to go up 8-5 and held on after David Dahl drove in a run in the bottom of the inning with a base hit. The Rockies (33-34) had only three base runners over the final three innings.
Dahl went 3 for 4, including a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first inning. Nolan Arenado also went deep, a three-run shot in Colorado’s four-run third inning.
Jeff Hoffman (5-2) allowed six runs on nine hits in 4 2/3 innings and took the loss. Andrew Chafin struck out all three batters he faced in the eighth for the win and Junior Guerra picked up the save, his 11th of the season.
Baseball Reference
Arizona 5, Colorado 4: Kyle Freeland (3-5) was roughed up early, allowing five runs on five hits in only 3 2/3 innings. Freeland’s biggest issue was five walks to only three strikeouts.
Eduardo Escobar went 3 for 5 and drove in three runs for the Diamondbacks (34-33) and Marte drove in two.
Daniel Murphy had a three-RBI game with two hits and a sacrifice fly for Colorado (35-32).
Mike Leake (4-6) allowed 11 hits, but only four runs, didn’t walk a batter and struck out four in 7 2/3 innings.