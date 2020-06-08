Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores until the MLB season begins.
Strat-o-maticL.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 3: Joc Pederson hit a pair of home runs and drove in three runs for the Dodgers.
His two-run shot in the fourth inning helped Los Angeles take a 5-2 lead and he added a solo home run in the seventh.
David Dahl doubled and scored on Charlie Blackmon’s one-out single in the first, but Justin Turner erased the early lead with a two-run home run in the bottom of the inning.
Clayton Kershaw (10-1) allowed two runs on six hits, walked one and struck out six in six innings for L.A. German Marquez (2-6) took the loss.
Baseball ReferenceL.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 3: Corey Seager lined a two-out double to right-center in the bottom of the ninth and scored the winning run on Will Smith’s base hit to right field.
Scott Oberg (0-4), who came on in relief of Carlos Estevez in the ninth inning, took the loss.
Charlie Blackmon doubled and scored on Nolan Arenado’s base hit in the first inning, and after falling behind 3-1, Colorado put up single runs in the seventh and eighth innings to tie it.
Kenley Jansen retired the Rockies in order in the ninth.