Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores until the MLB season begins.
Strat-o-maticArizona 5, Colorado 3: The Rockies’ pitching staff walked 11 batters, including four in the eighth inning, to break a 3-3 tie.
Wade Davis (0-2) issued back-to-back walks to lead off the eighth, then gave up an RBI single to Jake Lamb to put Arizona up 4-3. With one out, he walked the bases loaded, bringing Jake McGee out of the bullpen. McGee walked the first man he faced, Jon Jay, to bring home another run before getting out of the inning with a double play.
Colorado’s final six batters were retired in order.
David Dahl hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning for Colorado’s only offense, which put the Rockies (33-33) up 3-1. Arizona tied it in the sixth on a bases-loaded walk and a sacrifice fly.
Baseball Reference
Colorado 12, Arizona 11: Garrett Hampson’s three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth gave the Rockies (35-31) a walkoff win at Coors Field.
Ryan McMahon walked and Tony Wolters hit a one-out single to set up Hampson’s third home run of the season. Nolan Arenado hit a two-run shot in the first inning off Madison Bumgarner. The Rockies’ third baseman went 5 for 5 and drove in four runs, three of his RBI coming with two out.
The teams combined for 23 runs on 38 hits. Colorado scored in every inning except two. Jairo Diaz (4-1), the sixth pitcher to work for the Rockies, got the win.