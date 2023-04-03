rodgers.jpg
Harrison Rodgers, shown in a file photo, delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the 11th inning Sunday in Colorado Mesa's 7-6 victory over Regis at The Diamond.

 Scott Crabtree

Harrison Rodgers had been scuffling at the plate much of the weekend for the No. 21 Colorado Mesa baseball team.

But with the winning run on third base in the bottom of the 11th inning Sunday, the Mavericks’ leadoff hitter delivered an opposite-field single for a 7-6 victory against Regis at The Diamond.