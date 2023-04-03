Harrison Rodgers had been scuffling at the plate much of the weekend for the No. 21 Colorado Mesa baseball team.
But with the winning run on third base in the bottom of the 11th inning Sunday, the Mavericks’ leadoff hitter delivered an opposite-field single for a 7-6 victory against Regis at The Diamond.
With the infield in to cut down the runner at the plate with no outs, and the outfield playing shallow to not let a bloop hit fall in, Rodgers lifted the ball over the left fielder, bouncing the ball to the wall for the Mavs’ second walk-off victory in a row.
Derek Shaver led off the 11th with a base hit, and pinch-runner Jared Grenz drew a pickoff throw from pitcher Brady Gilmore. The throw, though, was wild, allowing Grenz to race to third. Jonathan Gonzalez walked to put runners at the corners, and the Rangers went to the bullpen, bringing in Dom Ramil to pitch. On a 1-1 count, Rodgers drove in the winner, giving CMU (23-8, 14-2 RMAC) a 3-1 series win.
Mesa took a 4-1 lead in the third inning, with Conrad Villafuerte driving in two runs on a base hit, and had a 6-2 lead after five.
Regis (14-16, 5-7) scored two runs in the seventh and two more in the eighth on a home run by Colten Chase.
Anthony Durbano came on to pitch in the ninth inning with a pair of runners on and one out. He got Chase to pop out to Gonzalez at second and struck out Jack Moulin to end that threat, got out of a bit of a jam with two men on in the 10th, then retired the Rangers in order in the 11th for his third win of the season.
Rodgers, who went 2 for 5, was the only CMU player with more than one hit — the Mavs had only eight, seven of which were singles. But five Maverick pitchers combined to strike out seven batters and walked four. Regis used seven pitchers, who walked 10 and struck out four.
Softball
Brandi Haller hit three home runs and Hannah Sattler shook off a rough start in the first game of the day to throw six solid innings in the second as the Mavericks split with Metro State.
Haller hit a pair of home runs in the Mavs’ 13-8 loss in the opener, as did Ava Fugate, but the Roadrunners also hit four home runs and jumped on Sattler early, scoring four runs in the second inning.
The Mavs’ sophomore pitcher left after 1⅓ innings, with Marisa Nehm giving up five runs over four innings and Kennedy Vis three runs in the final 1⅔ innings — Metro pounded out 18 hits, with four doubles to go along with the four home runs.
Mesa chipped away, scoring twice in the fourth on Fugate’s leadoff home run and a bases-loaded infield single by Miranda Pruitt. Fugate hit a two-run shot in the fifth and Pruitt drew a bases-loaded walk to cut the deficit to 8-6, but Metro responded for three runs on four hits, including a two-run home run by Jenna Medhus, in the sixth to stretch the lead to 11-6.
Sattler (13-6) allowed four runs on seven hits in the second game, and Nehm struck out two of the five batters she faced in the seventh for her third save of the season in a 5-4 win.
Haller hit a two-run home run in the first inning after Rylee Crouch’s RBI single, and Olivia Litzen and Makayla Westmoreland drove in one run each in the fourth.
The Roadrunners (25-12, 21-5 RMAC) got a three-run home run from Miah Hartvigsen in the sixth, but with the tying run on base, Sattler struck out the final two batters of the inning.
Tennis
The CMU women’s team wrapped up a 3-0 weekend with a 7-0 victory over CSU Pueblo.
Mesa lost only eight games in the five singles matches, with Issy Coman winning 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 and Delia Maier also claiming a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 5. The ThunderWolves defaulted at No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles.