Sergio Romo will retire as a San Francisco Giant, where his Major League Baseball career started.
The former Colorado Mesa All-America pitcher was expected to sign a minor league contract with the Giants on Friday, report to spring training and pitch in a couple of exhibition games, according to a story on the Giants’ website.
One of those games will be the club’s final spring game against the Oakland A’s on March 27 at Oracle Park, after which he’ll be honored.
Romo also pitched for the A’s in his 15-year career. He last pitched last July before being designated for assignment by Toronto.
San Francisco offered to sign him to allow him to retire in a Giants’ uniform after helping the club win three World Series titles.
The RMAC pitcher of the century as part of the conference’s 100-year anniversary, Romo went 14-1 with a 2.46 ERA for the Mavericks in 2005.
He struck out 129 in 124⅓ innings that season and flirted with a perfect game in the NCAA regional tournament at Suplizio Field.
Drafted in the 28th round in 2005, Romo was converted from a starter to a reliever, then became the Giants’ closer during their run of three World Series championships (2010, 2012, 2014).
He was an instant fan favorite with his outgoing personality and a penchant for photo-bombing teammates, but he’ll be remembered in San Francisco for his clutch playoff performances, including the memorable strikeout of Miguel Cabrera on his signature slider in the 10th inning of Game 4 in 2012 to win the title.