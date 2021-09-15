Last weekend, for the first time since middle school, at least, Trevor Lawrence lost a regular-season football game. The greatest quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck — and maybe, even, the best quarterback prospect of all-time — finally felt what it’s like to lose a meaningless game. Even the best and brightest struggle when they first enter the league and Lawrence doesn’t have the strongest supporting cast.
Denver has a legitimate chance to hand Lawrence the second regular-season loss of his young career.
The Broncos’ offense stole the show in Week 1, with Vic Fangio’s hitherto undiscovered aggressiveness on offense and Teddy Bridgewater’s admirable performance. But if any part of Denver’s team is going to secure that second win, it’s the defense.
Per Pro Football Reference, 98 rookie quarterbacks have started at least 10 games in a season. Of those quarterbacks, only eight have achieved double-digit wins. That’s 8%. It’s hard to win as an NFL rookie and the ones that do are usually drafted later, going to more complete teams (like Ben Roethlisberger and Dak Prescott). The only exceptions come from rare circumstances. The Colts almost certainly tanked for Andrew Luck, purposefully minimizing a roster constructed for an injured Peyton Manning. Matt Ryan was drafted one season after Michael Vick’s criminal indictment (coupled with the ill-timed trade of dependable backup Matt Schaub) and the resignation of wishy-washy coach Bobby Petrino.
Lawrence was drafted to a team with a poor offense — made poorer by a preseason injury to rookie running back Travis Etienne — and an abysmal defense. Throw in a coach unproven at the NFL level and it’s a recipe for success on defense.
Last season, the Houston Texans — Jacksonville’s Week 1 opponent — finished 30th in yards allowed and 27th in scoring defense. Cornerback Desmond King was the only notable addition to that defense and, in Week 1, Lawrence completed all six passes in his direction. Lawrence was pressured only eight times and sacked just once. Despite all of that, Lawrence threw three interceptions. Rookie quarterbacks, whether they’re the chosen one or not, make mistakes in the best of circumstances.
Now Lawrence gets to face the best red-zone defense from 2020, except it’s healthier this season. The Broncos did lose cornerback Ronald Darby to a hamstring injury, but they replace him with Pat Surtain II, the best defensive player in this rookie class. Denver shredded the Giants’ pass protection and did it without Bradley Chubb, who might be back this week.
Lawrence is not going to have a good time.
CAUTIOUS OPTIMISM
There were two plays last week where Bridgewater won me over a little bit, both coming in the third quarter. The first happened when Bridgewater stepped into a collapsing pocket on 3rd and 5. His right guard was blasted into him, forcing Bridgewater outside, where he stiff-armed a linebacker attempting to contain him. Now standing near the sideline, Bridgewater threw back across the field to find K.J. Hamler for a first down. It was an ill-advised throw that had to happen, cutting against Bridgewater’s reputation for being uber-conservative. That’s awesome.
Later, Bridgewater came to the line facing 4th and 1. He put on his dancing shoes, made blitzing safety Xavier McKinney look like a deer in the headlights, then found tight end Albert Okwuebunam for a 4-yard touchdown.
The second play is more indicative of what needs to happen for Bridgewater to find sustained success. His improvisational skills must be coupled with creative red-zone play-calling.
Bridgewater isn’t suddenly going to find the extra arm strength to throw into a tiny window like the big, athletic QBs taking over the NFL. He needs movement, elusiveness and nontraditional routes. So far, it seems like Fangio and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur have found something to make it work. But what was successful against the Giants — and likely the Jaguars and Jets — must work against the Chiefs, Chargers and a group of challenging AFC North opponents. That’s the key to Fangio saving his job and Denver making a surprising playoff push.
There’s a lot to be excited about, but it’s important to temper that excitement against several weak opponents early in the season.
I’M NOT A BETTING MAN, BUT…
The Broncos are 6-point favorites against the Jaguars, which feels like easy money to me. The money line sits at -275 (bet $275 to win $100), which is the third-worst odds in the league. Only Cleveland (-575 against Houston) and Tampa Bay (an insane -760 against woeful Atlanta) give less bang for your buck. The over/under sits at 45 points.
Matt Meyer writes a weekly sports column for the Sentinel. He can be reached at jmattmeyer@outlook.com.