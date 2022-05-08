The Palisade baseball team continues to roll along.
The Bulldogs beat Roosevelt 5-4 and 10-3 on the road in a doubleheader Saturday and have won 17 of their past 18 games.
Palisade had to rally in the first game. Trailing 4-3 entering the top of the fifth inning, Bret Rozman tied the game with a leadoff home run. The Bulldogs went ahead in the sixth when Josh Zotto reached on an error to lead off the inning and went to third on Asher Morby’s ground out. Another error on Braden Blanck’s line drive allowed Zotto to score.
Palisade (18-2) started the scoring with a two-out rally in the third inning. Aiden Bevan led off with a double and scored on Rozman’s RBI double. Ryder Mancuso drove in Rozman with a double and Ryker Harsha capped the scoring with an RBI single.
The Roughriders (7-10) staged their own two-out rally in the bottom of the inning. After a leadoff double, Mancuso got a pop out and a strikeout before his control vanish. He hit one batter and walked another to load the bases. Two bases-loaded walks forced in two runs and an errant pickoff throw by Mancuso allowed two more runs to score and forced a pitching change.
Harsha earned the win in relief, allowing only three hits and striking out one in 4 1/3 scoreless innings.
In the second game, Palisade scored three runs in the first two innings before putting the game away with a four-run fourth.
Zotto led off with a walk and Rozman doubled to put runners on second and third. Mancuso, who finished with four RBI, hit a two-run single up the middle for a 5-0 lead. Melesio Perez walked and Mancuso moved to third on Harsha’s fly ball to left. With an 0-1 count on Nick Campbell, Perez stole second and Mancuso dashed home to make the score 6-0. Bevan’s bases-loaded walk brought home the final run.
After Roosevelt scored three runs in the bottom of the inning, Rozman led off the fifth with a home run, the seventh of the season for the junior. Mancuso capped the scoring with a two-run single in the sixth.
Perez got the win, allowing three runs on five hits with seven strikeouts and three walks in five innings.
Fruita Monument 11, Centaurus 6: Jack Dere had three extra-base hits and the Wildcats scored nine runs in the fourth and fifth innings combined to top the Warriors.
Centaurus (3-16) caught Fruita by surprise, building a 5-2 lead after two innings, and making it 6-2 entering the bottom of the fourth.
But the Wildcats (15-6) rallied in the next two innings.
Dere finished 3 for 4 with two doubles and one triple, four RBI and one run scored.
Joel Lively earned the win, striking out nine of the 14 batters he faced, allowing one run on two hits and walking one batter in four innings.
Boys Lacrosse
Grand Junction ended its season with a 14-8 loss to Mountain League foe Telluride.
After scoring four times in the first quarter, the Tigers (9-6, 6-4 ML) were scoreless in the second quarter. That was pivotal as the Miners overcame a deficit to take a 6-4 lead into the break.
Telluride (9-4, 8-2) built on the advantage and outscored Grand Junction 8-4 in the second half.
Jack Mottram, Gavin Mottram, Santiago Renteria, and Chase Vanderhoofven all scored two goals and Maddox Caster scored once. Jack Mottram and Renteria both had three assists and Edison Dean added one. Gordie Steidel was in goal and saved 13 shots.
Girls Soccer
Palisade ended its season on a high note by beating Western Slope League foe Summit 5-2 on the road.
The teams were tied 1-1 at halftime. That’s when Palisade (4-10-1, 2-7-1 WSL) broke away from Summit (5-9, 1-8). The Bulldogs outscored the Tigers 4-1 in the final half to clinch their second straight win.
Grand Junction 3, Basalt 2: The Tigers ended a difficult season with a game to hang their hats on.
The road win snapped Grand Junction’s (3-12) six-game losing streak.