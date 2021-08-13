A pair of RBI singles Thursday night by Luke Roskam helped the Grand Junction Rockies move within one game of the lead in the Pioneer League South Division with a 4-1 victory over the Rocky Mountain Vibes.
Roskam singled home runs in the fifth and ninth inning, the only two innings in which the Rockies scored. Grand Junction scored two in the fifth and two more in the ninth to improve to 38-32, 12-11 in the second half.
Boise lost 5-2 to Idaho Falls to fall to 13-10 in the second half.
Vinny Esposito got the Rockies on the board with a sacrifice fly after Alexis Monge singled, stole second and took third on a double by Frankie Jezioro. Roskam followed with a base hit to score Jezioro.
After Jezioro was hit by a pitch in the ninth, he stole second and scored on Roskam's third hit of the night to give Grand Junction a 3-1 lead. Jose Gutierrez singled, sending Roskam to third. An outfield error allowed the Rockies' first baseman to score an insurance run.
Israel Fuentes (5-3) allowed only one run on nine hits in eight solid innings, striking out six. Michael Townsend recorded his second save in as many games, throwing a scoreless ninth inning.