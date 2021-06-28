Baseball
Roskam’s slam lifts GJ Rockies
Luke Roskam’s grand slam in the sixth inning propelled the Grand Junction Rockies to an 11-7 victory Sunday over Great Falls at Suplizio Field.
The Rockies’ first baseman hit his third home run of the season and was one of three hit by Grand Junction, which is back at .500 (16-16). Vinny Esposito hit his seventh of the season two batters after Roskam went deep, and Dondrei Hubbard hit his eighth home run, a two-run shot, in the first inning.
The Voyagers cut the lead to 11-7, but closer Robbie Baker got out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth and retired the side in order the ninth for his seventh save.