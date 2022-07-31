Grand Junction Rockies shortstop Colin Gordon throws across the diamond Saturday to get an out at first base. Gordon is one of several new players who have joined the Rockies in the past couple of weeks.
Grand Junction Rockies right fielder Jordan Fitzpatrick celebrates in the dugout Saturday after scoring a run in the first inning at Suplizio Field. Fitzpatrick is one of several new players who have joined the Rockies in the past couple of weeks.
Grand Junction Rockies right fielder Jordan Fitzpatrick connects on a single Saturday night at Suplizio Field. Fitzpatrick is one of several new players who have joined the Rockies in the past couple of weeks.
Grand Junction Rockies catcher Jonah Girand snags a pitch outside the strike zone Saturday night at Suplizio Field. Girand is one of several new players who have joined the Rockies in the past couple of weeks.
Grand Junction Rockies catcher Jonah Girand adjusts his mask Saturday night at Suplizio Field. Girand is one of several new players who have joined the Rockies in the past couple of weeks.
Grand Junction Rockies pitcher Alex Smith delivers a pitch Saturday night at Suplizio Field. Smith is one of several new players who have joined the Rockies in the past couple of weeks.
Grand Junction Rockies players interact with fans at Suplizio Field before Saturday's game.
One of the eternal struggles running a team in the Pioneer Baseball League is trying to field the best team possible while also recognizing your team is a stepping stone for players looking to make an MLB roster.
That’s the balance that Grand Junction Rockies President Mick Ritter is always trying to strike.
“That’s what the league is here for — to develop players to get to MLB-affiliated baseball. On our end, that means we lose a good player,” he said. “So, the coaching staff has to go out and find a replacement player of that caliber.”
This is nothing new for the GJ Rockies, and now the squad is searching for Caleb Farmer’s replacement. Farmer starred for the Colorado Mesa University baseball team for four years. After the Mavericks’ season ended, Farmer joined the Rockies as their starting third baseman and central figure in the batting order.
Farmer, who hit .304 with an OPS of nearly .900 with the Rockies, signed with the Washington Nationals on July 20.
It was more or less expected Farmer would leave when he signed his Rockies contract in June, and now the team is looking to supplement his value and skill set at the hot corner.
“We take coaching evaluations into consideration, stats and maybe video,” Ritter said “But for the most part, it’s tough because you don’t know how exactly someone is going to play until they show up and start playing. We saw Caleb at CMU and got to scout him firsthand. But for the most part, the rest of our players, we’re just going off word of mouth.”
Since Farmer left, Jaylen Hubbard, Colin Gordon, Clay Wisner, and Jordan Fitzpatrick have all taken turns at third base. Hubbard and Gordon have been the favorites for the position thus far into the Rockies’ homestand against the Rocky Mountain Vibes.
Fitzpatrick, Gordon and Wisner joined the Rockies on June 19. Wisner most recently played for NAIA school Bluefield University and in the Prospect League. In 10 games, Wisner is 5 for 26 with two runs, two RBI, a double, four walks and five strikeouts. Gordon played two years for Louisiana-Monroe and one year at Lubbock Christian before spending 2021 in the MLB Draft Summer League.
Fitzpatrick, a good player from Missouri Southern State, has made an immediate impact — going 11 for 21 with two doubles, one home run, two RBI and three walks.
“We have learned what fits in this league and what might not,” Ritter said. “You have to be able to hit … we tend to look for guys who were the best on their college team or who played against good competition. Like (pitcher) Michael Townsend played for UCLA, so he went up against some great players.”
The Rockies also recently traded catcher Austin Elder to the Atlantic League’s Tri-City ValleyCats in exchange for Thomas Kretzler, who is listed as a right-handed pitcher and outfielder.
Ritter said that it’s important for the Rockies to maintain their locker room chemistry, and thinks this locker room is noticeably close to each other. He believes that will make it easier for new faces to fit in.
And it seems the Rockies haven’t lost a step despite losing key players.
The Rockies are 7-3 in the second half of the season and lead the Pioneer League South Division by one game. Grand Junction has won three of the first four games against Rocky Mountain, scoring seven-plus runs in each game.
In the first game on Tuesday, a 13-5 win, Hubbard, Casey Petersen, Josh Elvir, Tyler Sandoval and Joe Johnson each hit one home run.
Overall, the Rockies are hitting .374 with 55 hits — 17 for extra bases — including eight home runs, so far against the Vibes.