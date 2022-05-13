District 51 athletes had a rough day at the Class 4A state tennis tournament.
Only Emma Thompson, Grand Junction’s No. 2 singles player, and Central’s No. 3 doubles team of Kenidee Calton and Joey Smith won a first-round match Thursday at Pueblo City Park.
Thompson, a senior, beat Pueblo West’s Jordan Hunt 6-4, 6-0 in the first round and lost 6-2, 6-2 to Kent Denver’s Annika Berry in the second round.
Calton and Smith beat Discovery Canyon’s Baylie Lindell and Jiliyn Boyles 4-6, 6-0, 6-1 in the first round and fell 6-1, 6-4 to Palmer Ridge’s Danielle and Nicole Day.
The Tigers’ No. 1 singles player, Emma Aubert, lost to Windsor’s Mycah Bisceglia 6-3, 4-6, 2-6. No. 3 singles player Natalie Hanks lost 6-2, 6-1 to Alexandra Yuskiv of Palmer Ridge.
The No. 2 doubles team of Juliette Berry and Abby Kearl lost to Cassie Chen and Tracy Yu of Niwot 6-1, 6-4 and Lily Echanova and Madison Sites, the No. 3 doubles team, lost 6-0, 6-0 to Sophia Bredder and Jocelyn Kelly from Cheyenne Mountain.
For the Warriors, No. 3 singles player Alexis Wickham lost to Lizzie Elliott of Kent Denver 6-0, 6-3, the No. 1 doubles team Jordan Bauer and Tsifira Berger lost 6-1, 6-1 to Madeline Crites and Paige Nielsen from Mullen and the Warriors’ No. 4 tandem of Shaelyn Grant and Annabelle Carter, who began the season on junior varsity, lost 6-1, 6-1 to Cora Goodwin and Juliya Yuskiv from Palmer Ridge.
Fruita Monument struggled in the first round at the 5A state tournament at the Gates Tennis Center in Denver. The Wildcats, who sent their entire team to state, lost all of their first-round matches.
Abby Deeths (No. 1 singles) was swept 6-0, 6-0 by Lily Chitambar from Boulder, Tessa Reimer (No. 2 singles) nearly won her first set against Malia Weaver of Doherty, but lost 7-6, 6-0. No. 3 singles player Breckyn Dunn lost to Cherry Creek’s Jisele Boker 6-1, 6-0.
In doubles, the No. 1 team of Kat Austin and Emily Leane lost in three sets 1-6, 6-2, 5-7, the No. 2 duo of Abby Hawkins and Emily Richardson lost 6-2, 6-3 to Mountain Vista’s Rachel Fry and Allison Pruitt, the No. 3 tandem of Siena Gechter and Savanna Mattas lost 6-2, 6-3 to Kady Vu and Emily Smith from Legacy and the No. 4 team of Madi Runyan and Keira Wilhelm lost 6-1, 7-5 to Drew Delderman and Alex Mabie from Ralston Valley.
Other Western Slope schools also had players in the state tournaments.
In Class 3A, Delta’s No. 2 doubles team of Lauren Angelo and Bendetta Armano defeated Kate Finnoff and Jaiden Shtatman from Colorado Springs School 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 in the first round before losing in straight sets in the second round.