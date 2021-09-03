It's back to a one-game lead for the Boise Hawks over the Grand Junction Rockies for the second-half playoff spot in the Pioneer League South Division.
The night after losing in the knockout home run derby, the Rockies scored 13 runs from the fifth inning on, rapping out 21 hits in a 16-4 rout at Boise.
Grand Junction (49-39, 23-18) is one game behind Boise (44-45, 24-17) in the second-half standings with four more games against the Hawks in the final road trip of the regular season. The Rockies then have a doubleheader at home Wednesday against the Rocky Mountain Vibes. The second-half champion plays Ogden in the South Division playoffs.
The bottom half of the lineup was productive Thursday night, with Josh Elvir going 4 for 5 and driving in four runs, Jose Gutierrez going 3 for 5 with four RBI and Rolando Martinez enjoying a 4-for-5 night and driving in three more runs.
Grand Junction hit six doubles, one triple and Elvir hit his 11th home run of the season — he also doubled twice.
Up 3-2 after four innings, the Rockies put up three runs in the fifth, two more in the sixth and four in each of the seventh and eighth to blow the game wide open. Nate Scantlin tripled and scored on a wild pitch to open the fifth inning, Elvir hit a two-run home run in the seventh and doubled home two more in the eighth.
Israel Fuentes (7-3) allowed two runs on five hits, striking out seven in six innings for the win.