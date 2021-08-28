Corben Rowell dropped back, his eyes laser-focused on Peyton Nessler streaking down the middle of the field.
Rowell, a junior at Fruita Monument High School, had only started one high school football game at quarterback until Friday night, but each of the (few) passes he delivered featured the poise of a seasoned veteran. This included the bomb he was about to unleash.
Rowell lobbed the ball as far as he could and Nessler ran underneath it, slipping a diving tackler and strutting to the end zone for a 70-yard touchdown. It was the moment the Wildcats officially took control, giving them a 21-3 halftime lead in what was ultimately a 42-17 victory over Highlands Ranch to open the season at Stocker Stadium.
“That play worked out great,” Rowell said. “P’s the man. The blocking was great on that. It worked out great. I knew my guys were going to protect me on that. I know they’ve got my back.”
Rowell only threw seven passes on the night, but he completed his first six for 158 yards, including that strike to Nessler. He also ran for Fruita’s first touchdown of the night in the first quarter and finished with 38 yards on the ground.
“I think, as a team, we came out and played really good,” Rowell said. “I think the offensive line did great, our running backs ran the ball great and, overall, I think we played pretty good. We’ve got a lot to work on, though.”
The Wildcats’ first scoring drive featured four straight first downs -- a 21-yard pass to Cole Jones, a 20-yard run by Armony Trujillo, an 11-yard run by Tyler Draper and an 11-yard run by Trujillo. On 4th and goal, Rowell powered in on a quarterback sneak for a 7-0 lead.
In the second quarter, Highlands Ranch got on the board with a field goal and subsequently recovered a surprise onside kick in Wildcat territory, threatening to take the lead and seize all the momentum, but Fruita’s defense drove the Falcons backward and forced a punt.
“I think our defense played outstanding all night, and for them to bow up right there, that could have been a huge momentum shift,” Fruita coach Cameron Ross said. “They get the field goal, all of a sudden they got the onside kick. It would have been easy for our guys to hang their heads, but our defense went out there, really bowed up and got the ball back to our offense and we were able to put points up.”
On the ensuing drive, Rowell broke free for a 24-yard run on a bootleg play to the left. Trujillo cap tpedhe drive with a 12-yard scamper around the left side for a 14-3 lead.
After Rowell’s deep touchdown to Nessler sent the Wildcats to the locker room up 21-3, Trujillo took over in the third quarter. He scored two touchdowns on runs of 24 and 3yards as Fruita took a commanding 35-3 lead.
Trujillo finished with 159 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries.
“It’s just about the hard work we put in,” Trujillo said. “We executed, everyone did their jobs and we had a great game.”
The Falcons finally scored a touchdown late in the third quarter when Ryan Chambers completed a 35-yard pass to Max Ludwig for a touchdown. However, Fruita immediately responded, with Rowell finding Jones for 36 yards before Kaison Stegelmeier scored on a 24-yard run.
Fruita dominated the line of scrimmage all night, outrushing the Falcons 303 to minus-1. Highlands Ranch quarterbacks Chambers and Ludwig combined for 314 yards passing, but many of those yards came after Fruita’s lead became comfortable.