RPI rankings taking shape with football conference play beginning By SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Oct 6, 2021 2 hrs ago Armony Trujillo and Fruita Monument are currently in position to make the playoffs in Class 4A, sitting 15th in the current RPI rankings from the Colorado High School Athletic Association. Christopher Tomlinson With four games remaining in the high school football regular season, teams are now fully into conference play with playoff ramifications a factor in nearly every game.At this point of the season, the latest Colorado High School Activities Association Ratings Percentage Index are showing the real playoff contenders in every sport.In Class 4A, Montrose (6-0) is coming off a huge 28-21 conference win over Palmer Ridge last weekend. The Indians are No. 2 in RPI, trailing Pine Creek (5-1). Fruita Monument (4-2) is at No. 15 in the RPI and currently in playoff position.In 3A, three Western Slope Conference teams are in playoff position but conference play will likely determine what teams make the playoffs.Palisade (3-2) is 13th in RPI with Eagle Valley now No. 5 at 3-1 after suffering its first loss over the weekend.Glenwood Springs (3-2) is No. 16. Palisade finishes the regular season at Glenwood on Oct. 29 and at home against Eagle Valley on Nov. 5.A Western Slope team, Moffat County (5-0), is No. 1 in the 2A RPI. Delta (4-1) is No 13 and hosts Moffat County on Oct. 23.In 1A, North Fork dropped to No. 9 after its 28-21 loss to Buena Vista.Meeker (3-2) is No. 12. A new addition to the 1A WSC this year, Gunnison (5-0) is No. 8.North Fork travels to Meeker on Friday and hosts Gunnison on the final Friday of the regular season.SOFTBALLCentral (19-4), which wrapped up its eighth straight Southwestern League title a couple weeks ago, is ranked No. 6 in RPI. Fruita Monument (8-11) is still in playoff position at No. 24.In 4A, Rifle (12-6) is No. 21, Montrose (10-8) 29th and Palisade (11-9) is 31st.In 3A, Meeker (9-10) is No. 16 and Delta (8-10) No. 21.VOLLEYBALL Fruita Monument (11-2) continues to play well and is now No. 20 in the 5A RPI.In 4A, Montrose (10-3) is 10th and Palisade (12-3) 13th.In 3A, Delta (9-4) is No. 24 and Rifle (9-3) is No. 30.Meeker (12-0) remains undefeated on the season and is No. 2 in the 2A RPI. Olathe (9-3) is No. 12 and Plateau Valley (11-5) is No. 21.BOYS SOCCERIn 5A, Fruita Monument (3-6-1) is just outside playoff position at No. 36.In 4A, Durango (8-1-2) is the highest ranked Western Slope team at No. 3. Grand Junction (7-5) is No. 15 with Montrose (6-4) at No. 17.Central (5-4) is currently at No. 25 in the RPI.