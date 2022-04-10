A group of runners from Central High School started and finished the boys’ 3,200-meter run in the same fashion — together and in front of the pack.
Tyler Stogsdill, Alex Fisher, Jordan Leblow, Billy Adams, Shalom Trowbridge and Jackson Edwards have excelled in the 1,600 and 3,200 this season. Chances are one of them will finish in the top five, if not in the top three, in any event they compete in.
“We all get along so well. We’re all very close and we run together every day,” Fisher said. “I mean, you really get to know someone when you’re running right next to them for two miles as often as we are. We feel like family out there, we’re a pack.”
They, along with Samuel Garmany, took the top seven spots in the 3,200 at the Frank Woodburn Invitational on Saturday at Stocker Stadium. Edwards, Stogsdill, Fisher and Trowbridge also took the top four spots at the Warrior Wild West Invitational on March 26. Fisher won the 3,200 at the Mickey Dunn Invitational with Garmany finishing second. Edwards and Adams finished first and second, respectively in the 1,600 at that meet.
Garmany, Jacob Buddecke, Jacob Alexander and Yishai Trowbridge are also integral members for Central’s distance group.
The group has seen similar success in the 1,600. Saturday, Adams, Fisher, and Leblow all finished in the top five. At the Warrior Wild West Invite, Trowbridge, Edwards, Stogsdill and Adams took the top four spots. Edwards and Adams took the top two spots at the Mickey Dunn Invite.
The group also alternate roles in the 4x800 relay. Central has finished first in that event at the Warrior Wild West and Mickey Dunn invitationals and fifth at the Frank Woodburn.
The Central runners abide by a pack mentality and run as a group. It essentially gives every runner a chance to visualize the standard that needs to be met for the race.
“I call it forming the train,” coach Ted Leblow said. “Whoever is going to be the pacer for whatever lap or whatever work out, everyone gets behind them and everybody tucks in and holds that pace. It’s easier than if you’re running alone.”
The Frank Woodburn Invitational was a workout day for most of the runners. Ted Leblow wanted them to focus on setting the pace for other runners who were looking to improve their times.
Palisade runner Zenon Reece also wanted to improve his 3,200 time so the Warriors welcomed him into the pack.
“It’s such a painful race and requires so much from everyone,” Shalom Trowbridge said. “Everyone views it as this cliff that you have to scale and if anyone falls, it hurts everyone. So we all band together to make sure everyone is where we want to be.”
One of their biggest tests of the season comes on Friday at the Pomona Invitational in Lakewood.
Central will be one of 38 schools at the meet and will have the opportunity to measure themselves at an event that features bluebloods such as host Pomona, Cherry Creek and Valor Christian.
“That’s when we start getting our fast teams. Everyone going into that race is the same caliber of runner and we’re all just pushing each other,” Edwards said. “That’s where we get really good times to qualify for state.”
The group wants as many Warriors as possible to qualify for the state meet. Adams thinks that would be the perfect opportunity to show the Front Range just how good Central is and that it’s a “powerhouse,” Adams said.
But they also want to share that experience.
The group also keeps things light and fun despite their consistent success. They are friends, after all.
Stogsdill, Fisher, Leblow, Edwards, Trowbridge and Adams all finished within seven one-hundredths of a second of each other in 3,200 on Saturday.
Finally.
“Track’s a fun sport when you get down to it,” Edwards said. “We always had a joke that we would all come to the finish line at the same time to give those photo finishers and timers a hard time. We finally did that today.”