What’s the playbook to beat the Kansas City Chiefs? Well, it starts with boring football, as painful as that may be.
To have a chance at winning, the Denver Broncos must control the tempo. The obvious point is dictating time of possession through the run game. What might be less obvious is how the Denver Broncos can be successful on defense.
Big defensive plays are great and are welcome whenever they might occur. But the most important thing is keeping the Chiefs on the field as well. Think about when Kansas City is its most dangerous. The picture is likely Tyreek Hill running free or Travis Kelce barreling through the middle of the field. Patrick Mahomes unleashing his cannon of a right arm.
Now, picture Kansas City when they’ve struggled the most. The Cowboys, Packers, Giants and Titans all did something very similar — they let the Chiefs have the underneath plays. They forced Mahomes to dink and dunk into soft zone coverage zones until he enters the red zone or invariably makes a mistake. Denver will likely do something similar but built around a man-to-man scheme.
Of those previously mentioned games, Mahomes was intercepted in three of them. He never crossed the 300-yard mark. Most importantly, the Chiefs averaged just shy of 14 points per game in those contests. Denver’s offense is far from spectacular, but 20.7 points per game is good enough to win in that scenario.
Then, there’s the momentum built from last week’s convincing win over the Chargers. Again, Denver’s offense wasn’t great, but the rushing attack was solid enough. Both Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams averaged at least 3.9 yards per carry. Although the Broncos didn’t win the time-of-possession battle outright — the Chargers had the edge 30:23 to 29:37 — they were able the grind out the game in the fourth quarter.
On defense, the drafting from General Manager George Paton seemed to pay off. Patrick Surtain II was dominant. Two interceptions, one going for a touchdown, is an incredible day for any cornerback, let alone a rookie. Perhaps lost in all that defensive success was the performance by Baron Browning. The rookie linebacker, a third-round pick, started the season with a leg injury in rookie minicamp. But after injuries to Josey Jewell and Alexander Johnson, Browning has been able to fly around the field and make his mark.
Watch for Browning in the middle of the field as he’ll be extremely important if the Chiefs are held to shorter plays. His play, coupled with the play of midseason addition Kenny Young, has reinvented a linebacking corps thought lost to injury. It will create an interesting dynamic next season and could push Jewell off the roster.
Denver’s defense will factor heavily into any potential victory over the Chiefs. The Broncos will never be more explosive than Kansas City. Success will come in steady offense, few turnovers and a defense that keeps Mahomes on the field long enough to make mistakes.
It’s not the most fun brand of football, but nothing’s more entertaining than defeating a division rival with an elite quarterback.
I’M NOT A BETTING MAN, BUT…
The Denver Broncos are 9.5-point road underdogs, a big spread number by NFL standards. If you’re feeling particularly bullish on Denver, the money line will allow you to more than triple your money at +330. The over/under is set at 47.5 points, high when considering the Chiefs’ recent performances and Denver’s sluggish offense. Good value in player props can be found in picking Mahomes to throw under a certain yardage mark, or for one of Denver’s running backs to score. Gordon has scored at least one touchdown in four of the past five games and Williams has seen increased usage in two of the past three weeks.
■
Matt Meyer writes a weekly sports column for The Sentinel. He can be reached at jmattmeyer@outlook.com.