Sam Provenza loves to teach basketball.
“That’s what you do when you coach. It’s a nice captive audience, the teacher-student ratio is pretty low,” Provenza said. “It’s the teaching part I’m going to miss. I love to teach basketball.”
Provenza, who has coached basketball in District 51 since 1980, is handing over the teaching to someone else next season, retiring as the girls basketball coach at Grand Junction High School.
The past 42 years, Provenza has been either an assistant coach, first on the boys team, then the girls team, at Grand Junction, or a head coach, spending seven seasons as the girls head coach at Palisade High School, then returning to take over as the Tigers’ girls head coach.
With a 356-296 overall record as a head coach, Provenza’s teams won 294 games at Grand Junction over the past 22 years, which is 14th in the state all-time for one school. His overall wins are No. 15 among girls head coaches in Colorado.
He retired from teaching in 2010 after 33 years as a physical education teacher at Tope Elementary.
“Only teaching job I ever had,” he said. “It was great. T-shirts, shorts, pair of sneakers and people called me Mister. It’s a pretty cool job.”
When he left school at Tope and headed to basketball practice, it was still T-shirt, shorts and sneakers, but they called him “Coach Pro.”
And every day, he felt like a kid himself.
“It keeps me young, in the gym, keeps me active,” said Provenza, 67. “And the people I’ve been around in those gyms, great people. It’s so easy to walk into the gym every day because I know those kids are such good people to be around, and that hasn’t changed.”
He didn’t only coach high school players — every summer, he ran a fundamental skills camp for elementary, middle school and high school players, and had a blast doing that, too.
“The little kids loved it,” he said. “We had Popsicle Day, Shoot-yourself-through-the-hoop day. They just howled and loved every second of it.”
He loved the challenge of taking a new group of players every season and developing a system that would suit their skill level.
“Good kids make good coaches. It’s pretty easy to coach great kids,” he said. “And it’s rewarding when that skill level isn’t quite that good and you have some success. And then, even when they don’t have a lot of success, you know, if you count X’s and O’s as success.
“This last year, I walked in every day and the kids are working hard. You couldn’t tell if they were 1-20 or 20-1. They were just playing hard and learning stuff. We talked a lot about processes and in games, how the process is pretty much the important part of it.”
He had an impressive run at Palisade, with a group of players who didn’t have much size, but were incredibly quick and competitive. The Bulldogs were relentless in playing pressure defense and ran teams off the floor.
“Completely off the floor. What an incredible group of kids,” he said. “You know, I’ve had some really good teams, I mean, skilled players and talented athletes, but that group was the most competitive group I’ve ever been around.
“Practices got a little scary sometimes because they were so competitive. We’d have to stop it and say, ‘OK, let’s go shoot some free throws right now,’ because things got a little crazy.”
The Tigers, too, had some memorable seasons, with nine Southwestern League championships and 20 consecutive playoff appearances.
He had 12 teams reach the Sweet 16, five make it to the Great Eight, with five 20-win seasons.
As an assistant with Max Kralicek, Provenza helped coach the Tigers to two state runner-up finishes.
“I’ve been looking back through the seasons, and when Hannah (Walsh) and Raysha (Ritter) were seniors (2005-06) we went to the Great Eight and I think we finished 22-3.
“We lost to Durango, Regis and ThunderRidge, and then we backed that up the next year after they graduated with another Great Eight with Marlena Diaz and Katie Cupp.
“That was a cool thing, people are saying, ‘Oh, I’m glad we got those kids out of the way, they’re gone,’ and those other kids were right there waiting in line. That was back to back 20-win seasons.
“The (2010-11) group of Jamie Derrieux, Fawn Brady and Paula Lage, that was the year Jamie broke her hand and came back at the end of the year and because of her, we got back to the Great Eight again.
“Those three kids, they all averaged in double figures and that’s kind of fun. You become a cheerleader at that point. You don’t do a lot of coaching, you just say, ‘Hey, way to go.’ ”
There are individual performances that stick out in his mind, such as Sydni Brandon’s final prep game in 2015.
“It’s hard for people to wrap their head around, and I’m still amazed,” he said. “We played Cherry Creek in the Sweet 16 at Cherry Creek, and she scored 24 points in the fourth quarter.
“Who does that in a playoff game? We were a basket away from winning that game. That’s just amazing, what a performance. You put the other kids in good positions and if she didn’t have a shot, she gave somebody a good shot.”
He’s had several former players come back and be assistant coaches, which was special.
“The reward is seeing kids appreciate what they learned during that time with us in our program and wanting to give back,” he said. “I appreciate that they wanted to come back to where they learned the game to give back. That’s pretty cool.”
Provenza became an advocate for girls basketball and girls sports, working to help them achieve success through the game.
Even in retirement, you’ll see him in a gym during the season, watching from the stands as a fan.
He’ll also take advantage of more time with his wife, Karen, who works in the front office at Grand Junction, and time to visit their sons, one of whom lives in California, the other in Fort Collins.
But, he said, he really needs a hobby.
“I’m sure Karen will have some ideas, she’s developing that list,” he said. “She’s got a practice plan, just like a coach.”