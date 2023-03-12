Ben Sampson liked winning a national title in his first individual event so much, he won another in his final event of the Division II swimming and diving championships Saturday.

The redshirt sophomore became the first two-time swimming national champion in program history when he clocked a time of 1 minute, 41.54 seconds in the 200-yard backstroke. The event was the same one Sampson finished second in the nation last season and the event in which he holds the Division II national record (1:40.73), set earlier this season.