Ben Sampson liked winning a national title in his first individual event so much, he won another in his final event of the Division II swimming and diving championships Saturday.
The redshirt sophomore became the first two-time swimming national champion in program history when he clocked a time of 1 minute, 41.54 seconds in the 200-yard backstroke. The event was the same one Sampson finished second in the nation last season and the event in which he holds the Division II national record (1:40.73), set earlier this season.
Lily Borgenheimer was .04 second from joining Sampson as a two-time national champion, finishing second in the 200 breaststroke in 2:11.83 in the final race of her career. She was out-touched at the wall by Nova Southeastern’s Savanna Best, who clocked a time of 2:11.79. Borgenheimer became CMU’s first swimming individual champion in the event last season.
Isaiah Cheeks finished fourth in 1-meter diving, scoring 511.40 points and Kyle Benjamin placed sixth in the men’s 1,650 freestyle in 15:17.45.
In the final events of the meet, the women’s 400 freestyle relay team of Ada Qunell, Ruby Bottai, Logan Anderson and Lauren White placed second in 3:21.18,the second straight night in which the Mavs were the national runners-up, placing second in the 200 free relay on Friday. The men finished 15th.
The women’s team placed fourth with 325 points; the me were fifth with 274.5.
Wrestling
Grand Junction graduate Josiah Rider of Adams State, pinned Western Colorado’s Jason Hanenberg in 3:46, catching him in a cradle for his second straight national championship. This year’s came at 149 pounds — he dropped down from 157.
“It’s pretty neat,” Rider said in his post-match interview. “Last year I got hurt right before nationals in the regional and I told my family not to come to the tournament because I was probably going to go two and out and I ended winning the whole thing, so they decided to come out this year and I’m excited to see them. ’Sup?”
After Rider was sent to his corner to treat a bloody nose, he started the second period on top and used a move that’s always been successful for him to win it.
“That’s the (same) cradle I hit last year in the finals,” he said, “the same move I’ve hit since I was 10 years old, so whoever showed me that move, thank you.”
Colorado Mesa’s Kash Anderson wrapped up his first NCAA Division II national wrestling tournament with a seventh-place finish.
The Colorado Mesa 197-pounder needed a few more seconds in his consolation quarterfinal match, trying desperately for a last-second takedown against Logan Kvien of McKendree, but time ran out in a 4-3 loss.
That dropped Anderson into the seventh-place match, where he received a medical forfeit from Cole Huss of Northern State.
Track & Field
Mica Jenrette finished 11th in the pentathlon at the Division II national indoor championships, scoring 3,731 points and Dawson Heide finished 10th in the heptathlon with 5,018 points.
Spencer Purnell withdrew from the triple jump competition with an injury.
Long jumper Justin Thompson received the Elite 90 award, the first athlete in CMU history to win the NCAA’s top scholar-athlete award twice. The redshirt junior from Carbondale also won the award at last year’s indoor championships.
Men’s Lacrosse
James Steinke broke an 8-8 tie with 2:47 remaining in the third quarter and the Mavericks outscored No. 7 Rollins College 6-2 in the fourth quarter in an impressive 15-10 victory in Salt Lake City.
Steinke scored on a solo run, when Alex Blatt connected off a pass from AJ Switzer in the opening minute of the fourth quarter for a 10-8 lead. With 13:01 remaining in the game, the Tars scored, but Drew Eickelman and Steinke went back-to-back and the Mavericks (6-1), who are receiving votes in the national poll, scored three goals in the final three minutes to hand Rollins (5-1) its first loss of the season.
Jed Brummett had yet another hat trick — he’s scored at least three goals in every game this season — and Steinke, Eickelman, Blatt and Sergio Pelayo had two each. Calvin Doucette made 12 saves for the victory.
Women’s Golf
Cassidy Phelan and Elly Walters finished 1-2 in the Warrior Invitational at The Legacy Golf Club in Henderson, Nevada.
Phelan, playing in her hometown, shot a third-round 84, taking a pair of double-bogeys on the back nine to finish 12 over par for the day, but had enough of a cushion to hold off the rest of the field, finishing at 231.
Walters overcame a quadruple-bogey 8 on No. 12 by carding three birdies and shot 7-over 79 to move up a couple of spots on the leader board and tie for second with UBC Okanagan’s Emily Cornwall at 235.
The Mavericks finished second with a final score of 960. UBC Okanagan, out of Kelowna, British Columbia, finished at 953 for the team title.