Qualifying for the national swim championships was the goal for the Colorado Mesa swimming teams this week at the TYR Invitational at El Pomar Natatorium.
The Mavericks are off to a roaring start.
Thursday, Colorado Mesa achieved two automatic qualifying times and 22 B cut times in winning six of the eight events.
The story of the day, however, was Ben Sampson.
In the morning preliminaries, the Mavericks’ senior swam the fifth-fasted time in Division II history in the 200-yard individual medley, touching the wall in 1 minutes, 46 seconds (1:44.80 adjusted for altitude). In the finals, Sampson lowered that time to 1:44.96 (altitude-adjusted to 1:43.76) — the third fast time in DII history and a school, pool and meet record. Six CMU swimmers finished in the top eight in the race, with four (Marcus Laperriere, Mahmoud Elgayar, Maurico Posadas and John Walgast) earning B cut times.
Senior Lily Borgenheimer, the defending national champion in the 200-yard breaststroke, set a meet record in winning the race in 2:02.16. Teammate Davy Brown was second with both earning B cut times.
Five Mavericks earned B cut times in the 500 freestyle, led by a third-place finish from Olivia Hansson. CMU swept the first six places in the men’s race, won by Dejan Urbanek, with the top four earning B cuts.
Ruby Bottai won the women’s 50 freestyle and was one of four Mavs with a B cut in the race. A trio of CMU men earned B cuts in the 50 free, led by winner Mado Elkady.
The other automatic qualifying time for the Mavs came in the women’s 200 freestyle relay. The team of Bottai, Izzy Powers, Elli Williams and Logan Anderson set a meet, pool and school record with a time of 1:33.21.
After 14 events, the CMU women lead Northern Arizona 484-375 and the men have a 549-5-416.5 lead over Colorado Mines.
Wednesday, on the first night of the meet, the Mavs won all six races, setting eight school, six meet and three pool records.
Both 200 medley relay teams achieved automatic NCAA qualifying times and both set pool records.
CMU dominated the 1,000 freestyle race with the women placing first, third and fourth and the men placing first, second, fourth and fifth. Amelia Kinnard won the women’s with a national B cut time and third-place finisher Haven Hinkle also reached a B cut time. In the men’s race, Jacob Troescher (first), Gavin Anderson (second) and Austin Mondello (fourth) all achieved B cut times.
In the 800 freestyle, the women set pool, meet and school records and the men set a pool record. The Mavs’ A and B women’s team both achieved automatic qualifying marks as did the men’s A team.
Volleyball
Maranda Theleus and Brooklyn Leggett , subbing for the injured Erin Curl and Sierra Hunt, had 12 and 11 kills, respectively, in fifth-seeded Colorado Mesa's 25-27, 25-15, 25-20, 21-25, 15-11 victory over No. 4 Dallas Baptist on Thursday night in the South Central Regional tournament at Metro State. It was the first five-set win of the season and the first NCAA tournament win for CMU since 2018.
The Mavericks (22-6) had five players with double-digit kills, led by Sydney Leffler's 14. Leffler, Savannah Spitzer, Theleus and Leggett all had two kills in the final set to send Mesa into the semifinals against the top-seeded Roadrunners. Leffler had the final two kills to put the match away.
Spitzer and Tye Wedhorn both had 10 kills in the win. Sabrina VanDeList had 54 assists and CMU had three players with double-digit digs — Kerstin Layman (24), VanDeList (14) and Jordan Woods (13).
Earlier Thursday, Spitzer and Layman were both selected to the D2CCA All-South Central Region teams.
Spitzer was a first-team selection at the middle blocker position and Layman earned her second all-region honor in as many years as the second-team libero.
The 7-member units were selected by position via nominations and a vote of sports information directors from the region, made up of the Lone Star and Rocky Mountain Athletic Conferences.
Spitzer, a 5-foot-11 junior, leads the region and ranks fifth in the nation for hitting percentage (.411). She has recorded 215 kills (2.39/set) and 49 blocks (0.54/set) this season, the best marks of her career and has had a hitting percentage of .600 or higher in eight different matches this season.
As a first team all-region honoree, she will move on to the national ballot for potential all-America honors, which will be announced on Nov. 30.
Layman, a redshirt senior, ranks second in the RMAC and fifth in the region for digs per set (5.05), her best average of her career and has made only 11 reception errors, while recording a .966 reception percentage. Layman has tallied 470 digs this year and 1,573 in her career to rank fifth in CMU history. She has had eight 20-plus dig efforts this season and is a leading part of the CMU defense, which has held opponents to a .162 hitting percentage, third lowest in the RMAC.
Tennis
CMU’s Tyler Landen and Makenna Livingston, as well as their doubles teams, were all included in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s NCAA Division II Regional Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point for the 2022 Fall season, which were released Thursday.
The top 20 singles players and top 10 doubles teams from each of the eight regions were included in the regional rankings.
Landen, a redshirt junior, was ranked 14th in men’s singles and eighth in men’s doubles alongside German freshman partner William Leschig. Livingston, a sophomore from Huntington Beach, California, is 10th in the women’s singles rankings and sixth in the doubles pecking order with partner Isabelle Coman, a junior from Auckland, New Zealand.