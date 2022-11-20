Have a week, Ben Sampson.
The Colorado Mesa redshirt sophomore capped his assault on school, pool and meet records by breaking the NCAA Division II record in the 200-yard backstroke during the prelims of the TYR/CMU Invitational on Saturday morning at El Pomar Natatorium.
Sampson touched in 1 minute, 40.73 seconds, which, adjusted for altitude, is converted to 1:39.53, with both times shattering his own pool (1:43.88) and meet (1:43.91) records and automatically qualifying him for the national championships.
Sampson won the final in the evening session in a slightly slower time of 1:41.17, still an automatic qualifying time. Jeremy Koch was second and Andrew Scoggin third, both swimming B-cut times.
Another meet record fell in the 1,650 freestyle when Kyle Benjamin finished in 15:38.95, breaking Sam Bryant’s 2017 record of 15:48.82. Benjamin provisionally qualified for nationals, as did Jacob Troescher and Gavin Anderson, who were second and third, respectively.
The men’s 400 freestyle relay broke the year-old meet record (2:59.17) in a time of 2:57.93, just off the pool record of 2:57.59 that has stood since 2013.
Lily Borgenheimer reached another automatic spot in the event she won at nationals last season, the 200 breaststroke. Her time of 2:12.02 broke her own meet record (2:13.91), set last season. In the finals, she lowered that hours-old record, clocking a time of 2:11.77.
Both Sampson and Borgenheimer scratched from final events on Friday after reaching A cut times to conserve energy for Saturday, which paid off in record swims.
Katerina Matoskova also had a record-setting day, breaking the 200 backstroke meet record that had stood since 2016 (1:59.86) when she clocked a time of 1:58.52, a B-cut time, in the morning prelims. She, too, lowered that mark by winning the final in 1:58.32. Lauren White was second in a B time of 1:59.34.
The women’s team had eight B-cut swims in the morning session, nine B cuts and two automatic qualifiers, including the 400 freestyle relay team, in the finals.
The men reached A or B times in a dozen events in the finals after four in the prelims.
Freshman Olivia Hansson won the 100 freestyle (51.22), one of four Mavericks to register a B time in the event, and Mado Elkady in the men’s 100 free (44.18, a meet record and B time), leading a 1-2-3 sweep. Mahmoud Elgayar won the men’s 200 breaststroke in a B time of 2:01.87 and Dejan Urbanek swam a B time of 1:46.24 to win the 200 butterfly.
The Mavericks won the women’s team title with 1,196.5 points, with Northern Arizona second with 1,134.5 points. CMU’s men scored 1,397 points for the title, ahead of Colorado School of Mines, which scored 1,154 points.
Colorado Mesa is off until Jan. 6-7, when the Mavericks swim at the University of Utah.
Cross Country
Dillon Powell of Colorado School of Mines led a dominant performance in the South Central Regional championship at Washington Park in Denver.
Powell won the men’s 10,000-meter race in 29 minutes, 43.10 seconds. The Orediggers placed all of their runners in the top 13 and scored 25 points to easily win the regional title.
Colorado Christian scored 59 points for second place, with Western Colorado third with 103 points. Colorado Mesa was eighth with 255 points.
Senior Tony Torres finished 16th for the Mavericks in 31:36.80, earning all-region honors for placing in the top 25. He has a chance to receive an at-large bid to nationals next month. The chances of Torres getting a bid would increase if CU-Colorado Springs and West Texas A&M receive team at-large invitations — the South Central Region is regarded as the best in the nation and last year sent three at-large teams.
The top three teams automatically qualify for nationals, plus the top two individuals not on those teams. Ten men’s and 10 women’s teams from around the country will receive at-large bids, as well eight more individuals for each the men’s and women’s races.
CMU’s Mark Testa finished 38th in 32:29.70, followed by Ethan Abbs in 32:29.80.
In the women’s 6,000-meter race, Adams State put five runners in the top 25 to edge Colorado Mines for the team title with 67 points. The Orediggers scored 72 points, with CU-Colorado Springs third with 84.
Colorado Mesa was 11th with 317 points, led by redshirt sophomore Kira MacGill, who finished 14th in 22:02.60, also earning all-region honors. Kendall White was 44th in 23:02.70. West Texas A&M’s Florance Uwajeneza won the individual title in 21:08.60.
Men’s Wrestling
Collin Metzgar held on for a 6-5 victory in the 133-pound third-place match of the Elite flight in the Younes Hospitality Open in Kearney, Nebraska.
Metzgar defeated Reece Barnhardt of the University of Mary 6-5, getting an escape with 1:05 remaining in the match to go up 6-3, just enough to win despite Barnhardt’s takedown with seven seconds left.
Andrew Silva placed sixth at 141 pounds, losing to Briar Cliff’s Ethan Krey 9-3 in the fifth-place match.
Jason Bynarowicz had to forfeit his fifth-place match at 184 pounds when he reached the NCAA-mandated limit of six matches on the day, as did Dawson Collins at 125 pounds.
Kash Anderson placed fifth at 197 pounds, receiving a forfeit in his final match against Adams State’s Hunter Tobiasson, who had also reached his match limit.
In the Amateur flight, Alex Castaneda placed third at 149 pounds, pinning Western Wyoming’s Jax Coburn.
Women’s Wrestling
Sophomore Claire DiCugno, competing unattached because she is redshirting this season, placed third in the Missouri Valley Open in the 136-pound weight class.
DiCugno lost her championship bracket semifinal match by technical fall, then wrestled back through the consolation bracket, defeating Aliyah Yates of the University of the Cumberlands in a 12-2 technical fall.
Jayleen Sekona placed seventh at 191 pounds, winning her first consolation match by technical fall before losing a 4-1 decision to drop into the seventh-place match against Aubrey Yauger of Texas Woman’s University. Sekona took a 4-0 lead in the first period, then got a pair of takedowns in the second for an 8-3 victory.
Diving
Isaiah Cheeks made it a clean sweep, winning the men’s 3-meter diving title in an all-Colorado Mesa field at the Lumberjack Diving Invitational at Northern Arizona University.
Cheeks won the 11-dive final with 510.55 points, easily passing the national qualifying score of 460. No CMU women made the finals in the 1-meter competition, but Kyra Apodaca scored 393.45 points on 11 dives, passing the qualifying standard of 390 points for nationals.