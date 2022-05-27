When the temperatures and humidity levels start to rise in Houston in early May, Tom Arrington knows one thing: “I think we need to go to Colorado.”
“It’s motivation,” the San Jacinto College-North (Texas) baseball coach said.
Not that the No. 10 Gators (44-18) need any extra motivation to win ballgames and reach the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
They’ve been to Grand Junction more than any other school, making their 25th trip, and have won more titles — five — than any other team. Arrington has won 43 games in Grand Junction, more than any other coach, and the Gators’ winning percentage at Suplizio Field is .682 (90-42).
Arrington reached the 1,000-victory milestone this season in his coaching career, and is still chasing the as-of-yet elusive national title. Wayne Graham, the legendary coach at San Jac and later Rice University, was the skipper in the Gators’ championship runs, winning those five titles in a six-year span from 1985-1990.
He doesn’t feel snakebitten by being oh, so close to raising that championship trophy, losing in the championship game six times.
“There are situations over the years where maybe you have been bitten by something that has occurred, possibly (thinking), ‘Wow, man, we just lost that one because of this.’ … That would make me, I guess, a person that just is looking for an excuse and I don’t coach that way. I ask the players not to make excuses so I’m not going to,” Arrington said.
Bottom line, it’s about the players, not his coaching resume.
“I’m so proud of each and every team, and winning the World Series is not something I need to hang on my wall,” he said. “I’m content with what I do. It’s more about having that opportunity to win for the players. They put in so much time and effort and energy and it is important for them. I want it for them.”
That said, Arrington again looks to have assembled a squad that could be there at the end.
The nucleus of the team is back from last season, led by infielders Harold Coll, Alan Shibley and Sabin Ceballos.
The Gators lost one of their best players, outfielder Mason Lytle, to a broken wrist when he slammed into the outfield wall chasing down a fly ball. At the time, Lytle was hitting .410 with 10 home runs.
“He was looking to be a Triple Crown-type guy for us, so it hurt a lot,” Arrington said. “You feel more hurt for him because he wants to play. It was about him, it wasn’t about what the team was losing because I felt our depth was gonna be fine.”
Enter Ben Greer, who is tied with Coll for the team batting lead at .349. He’s hit five home runs in 41 games, 31 as a starter.
“He was in a situation early on where there were matchups, lefty-righty matchups and how he would fit in,” Arrington said of Greer, a freshman from Pearland, Texas. “Now he’s just an everyday guy because of the situation and because really he just kept producing. He was one who kept showing hey, he’s worthy of being in there, and rightly so.”
Jordan Williams moved from right to center, with Greer taking over in right.
Coll, the Gators’ starting shortstop, has driven in 61 runs and swiped 15 bases on a team that likes to run, with 107 stolen bases, and likes to score runs. San Jac has outscored its opponents by more than 200 runs, 476-249, and has a .314 team batting average with 51 home runs.
The Gators’ versatility has been key, with players able to play multiple positions, giving Arrington options if someone gets hurt, is in a slump or just needs a day off.
“Sabin Ceballos is playing third base, but he’s caught games, he can play first, they do multiple things,” Arrington said. “Ben Greer can play infield or outfield and move around. It seems like right now everybody in that infield can play multiple positions, we’ve moved Shibley around, he’s played second and short to the outfield. Harold Coll was at second and third and now he’s at short, it’s just a very dynamic team when it comes to being able to put guys at different spots.”
He’s also got a deep, dynamic pitching staff that doesn’t give up a ton of runs (four per game) and has a staff ERA of 3.48.
“We feel very strong about out pitching staff and the amount of depth that we’ve had,” Arrington said. “There’s been little inconsistencies but for the most part the entire staff is just very, very strong.”
Left-hander Chris Stuart, a 6-foot freshman from Amsterdam, is 10-2 in 15 starts and has struck out 97 batters in 72 1/3 innings of work. Matthew Tieding is 8-1 with 86 strikeouts in 75 1/3 innings, and Hunter Hollan is 8-3 with 86 punch-outs in 75 1/3 innings.
With a solid bullpen, led by Texas commit DJ Burke’s 1.64 ERA and Lex Garcia’s 1.43 ERA (67 strikeouts in 44 innings), Arrington is confident in his staff’s chances in Grand Junction, even with the altitude and short porch in left field.
“So many of these kids have really developed and they look great on the field and have produced,” he said. “I feel like going into a tournament like this, we have the depth that will help us along. We shouldn’t have to bounce guys back in situations that we don’t want to, we can bring in fresh arms that are very capable of performing at this level.”
Coaches don’t like to compare teams, but when former players come back to watch the Gators, those conversations pop up. This club gets high marks from their predecessors.
“I’ve had former players and a lot of guys come by the field and watch a game and they’ll come up and say, hello and say, ‘man, y’all look really good,’ and I’ll say, ‘what about the year you played, you guys were really good, too,’ ” Arrington said, chuckling. “They’ll go, ’no, this team’s really good.‘ It’s fun. I think we are very, very dynamic. We have great foot speed, we play outstanding defense, very good offensive attack that we produce and the pitching depth is there.
“I’m very, very excited about this team, what they can do and also, we’ve achieved a lot. We’ve got 10 Division I teams that are playing, everyone else has turned in their uniforms and had their exit meetings. It’s a great opportunity for these young men and I’m very proud of them.”