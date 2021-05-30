In a matchup of Gators and Sharks, it took some time for either to show their teeth at the plate.
Neither San Jacinto College-North (Texas) nor Miami Dade Community College (Fla.) had a runner reach base until the top of the third inning Saturday night in Game 4 of the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series. The two starting pitchers, Miami Dade’s Henry Ogando-Martinez and San Jacinto’s Hunter Hollan were matching each other’s performances. The first hit of the game was a triple to deep center by San Jacinto’s Warren Laster and he was stranded on third.
The Gators finally broke through in the bottom of the fourth on Chase Adkison’s RBI single, a play that sparked third-seeded San Jacinto’s bats to life in an 11-3 victory over the eighth-seeded Sharks at Suplizio Field.
“For us, that at-bat, getting that base hit, it really changed the momentum for the hitters,” Adkison said. “We really just broke it open after that.”
Hollan’s pitching was the lone source of inspiration for the Gators for the first three innings. He pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing three hits and striking out four.
Although the strong performance on the mound didn’t last all night for San Jacinto, Hollan’s solid start was crucial for the Gators as it allowed them time to find their swing.
“Those first four innings, it was out-for-out between me and their pitcher,” Hollan said. “I think you’ve got to keep your head down and keep getting after it, keep competing, and someone’s bats are going to start rolling.”
Adkison’s single to center scored Armani Sanchez, who tripled to left field with one out. Later in the inning, Adkison would score on an RBI single to right field by Alan Shibley.
Silent all night, Miami Dade’s bats woke up in the tip of the fifth. Austin Pollak doubled down the left-field line and scored on a single by Erick Orbeta, cutting the lead to 2-1.
However, San Jacinto created some space again in the bottom of the sixth, when Shibley launched a two-run home run to center to extend the lead to 4-1.
“The last four days we’ve been here, we’ve been doing batting practice working on hitting to the opposite side of the field,” Shibley said. “For me, I’ve just been trying to drive the ball gap-to-gap, really aim for the middle. Doing that the past four days really paid off in that at-bat.”
Holding on to the lead was not be easy for the Gators, though. Once again, the Sharks had an immediate response, this time courtesy of Raphy Almanzar-Rosa’s two-run blast to left.
Miami Dade threatened to tie the game in the eighth after Sujel Arias-Auzon singled and moved to second on a throwing error before advancing to third on a fielder’s choice.
San Jacinto closer Cole McMillan wasn’t intimidated, though. He struck out the next two Sharks, leaving Arias-Auzon stranded on third base.
That missed chance haunted the Sharks in the bottom of the eighth, as San Jacinto broke the game open on an RBI single by Harold Coll, a bases-loaded three-run triple from Laster, an RBI double by Mason Auer and bases-loaded walks to Adkison and Sabin Ceballos,