On a day where hitters were wearing out the scoreboard, two powerhouse programs restored some order.
San Jacinto College-North (Texas) used three home runs and solid defense, especially from its middle infield, to claim a 7-4 victory in the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series over 2019 national champion Central Arizona College Suplizio Field.
“I was looking at all the scores from the previous games and I was trying to count how many double-digit games we’ve seen out here this week so far,” San Jacinto coach Tom Arrington said. “We’re 10 teams playing some of the toughest competition in the country, we believe, and we just wanted to put forth our best game.”
The teams basically matched inning for inning, pretty much what they expected. It was 3-3 heading into the fifth inning when the Vaqueros’ Preston Godfrey hit a leadoff home run, and Central Arizona seemed to have something going against San Jac starter Matthew Tieding.
“Coming into the game we knew that was the type of game it we were going to get into,” Godfrey said. “We had to build some at-bats together, get some runners on base and try to score.”
With one out, Dayton Dooney singled, but Evan Hiatt came on in relief and induced a 3-6-3 double play to end the inning. It was one of three inning-ending double plays the Gators’ defense turned.
In the bottom of the fifth, Mason Auer’s two-run home run put San Jacinto (51-13, 3-0 JUCO) ahead for good, 5-4.
“I felt like we saw the ball very well tonight,” Auer said. “I don’t think it was any different, I think we were just more settled in and more used to the crowd. I think everyone had a great night tonight. I think that everyone getting used to the big crowd and everything, we’re just playing now.”
In the sixth, Sabin Ceballos hit a leadoff solo home run for a 6-4 lead, and the Gators added another run in the seventh.
They turned to closer Cole McMillan in the top of the seventh, the third straight game he’s appeared in the JUCO World Series.
“It’s the end of the year, so whatever you can do to win,” McMillan said. “I’ve bounced back in the super regionals, I’ve bounced back in doubleheaders this year. You know what you’re getting going into this tournament.”
He earned his first save of the tournament with three sharp innings of work, allowing only one hit. He walked two and struck out two, and was the recipient of two of those inning-ending double plays.
“For me being the late-game guy this year, when it’s close I start moving around in the sixth and got the ball in the seventh and got a good double-play ball on a two-seam (fastball) and a good double-play ball in the eighth and worked my way out of some jams tonight.”
Early on, both teams seemed to be a little jittery, with outfielders misplaying ground balls and giving hitters extra bases, but then settled down.
JD McLaughlin’s double to center in the top of the first was misplayed for an extra base, and he scored, then in the second, Central Arizona’s Dusty Garcia hit a ball to center that turned into two bases. He scored on a double by Jake Jarvis, who came home on a two-out single by Devon Dixon.
The Vaqueros, too, had a miscue in the outfield that led to one run in the first inning when Mason Lytle’s single turned into three bases, scoring one run and allowing Lytle to score on Armani Sanchez’s sacrifice fly.
Harold Coll made it 3-3 with his solo home run in the second, but after that, Central Arizona starter Hunter Omlid recorded six of his seven strikeouts.
Drew Sommers came on after Omlid gave up the home run to Ceballos and worked his way out of a couple of jams, allowing only one run in the seventh. An errant pickoff throw to first sent Chase Adkinson all the way to third, and he scored on a wild pitch.
“There’s some stuff that we let get away from us. We had a we had a couple errors out there,” Central Arizona coach Anthony Gillich said. “I thought that was kind of the difference in the game. They cashed in, it seemed like every time they had runners on, and they wiggled out of some jams when we had some guys on.”
For the Vaqueros, it’s a repeat of the path they took in 2019, losing Game 13 before coming back through the elimination bracket to win the title. It’s something Gillich is confident his players can do this year. They’ll have a rematch of their first-round game, facing Cowley College (Kan.) today at 3 p.m. Central Arizona won that one 12-4.
“In 2019, we won the national championship and the game we lost was this game,” Gillich said “So we’re familiar with this and having to run the table from here. We’re going all hands on deck for tomorrow, we’re taking one game at a time from here and we’ll try to get the win tomorrow.”