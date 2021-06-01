San Jacinto College-North (Texas) and Shelton State Community College (Ala.) issued a joint statement at the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series on Monday: Do not leave the ballpark early.
Chase Adkison of San Jac drilled a 400-foot line drive off the center-field wall in the bottom of the 10th inning to score two runs as the Gators came from behind to beat Shelton State 11-10 in a JUCO classic at Sam Suplizio Field.
Adkison’s line shot, a mirror image of his two-run double in the eighth inning, scored teammates Mason Auer and Armani Sanchez for a walk-off San Jac victory in a battle of two winners’ bracket teams.
“There’s no better feeling than having a walk-off hit,” said Adkison, the San Jac catcher who drove in four runs with four hits against Shelton State. “I was looking for something … elevated, and I got it.”
Auer had opened the bottom of the 10th with a four-pitch walk — coming after Shelton State had taken a 10-9 lead in the top of the 10th on a run-scoring infield hit by Griffin Eldridge.
“A leadoff walk is a plus there,” San Jac head coach Tom Arrington said. “We’re down by a run. We’re looking to manufacture something, especially with our leadoff guy who’s close to leading the nation in walks. So it was a good situation for us. He’s got top speed.”
With one out, Auer advanced to third on a single to left by Sanchez.
With runners at first and third, Sanchez stole second base without a throw.
“We .. stole second to put the go-ahead run (in scoring position),” Arrington said. “And fortunately, Chase ends up with a double off the wall.”
The Gators from south Texas trailed early Monday when Shelton State scored four times in the top of the third to take a 5-1 lead.
But San Jac pulled to within 5-4 in the bottom of the third, helped by a two-RBI single to right by Alan Shibley.
Shibley tied the game 5-5 in the fifth with a bloop single.
The two teams traded runs in the sixth inning for a 6-6 tie before Shelton State scored a single run for a 7-6 lead.
San Jac scored three runs in the eighth to take a short-lived 9-7 lead over the Bucs.
But Shelton State scored twice in the top of the ninth to tie the game 9-9. Garrett McMillan started that rally with a double.
Drake Logan, the former Colorado Springs prep standout, doubled home McMillan.
Logan eventually scored on rare infield double by Carson Clowers, the Shelton State shortstop who had suffered a dislocated left shoulder on a diving defensive play in the fifth inning.
Clowers, who was down on the field for several minutes, was able to stay in the game after his shoulder was “popped back in the socket.”
It was the third time this season, Clowers said, that his shoulder had popped out of place during a game
With the game headed to extra innings, Shelton State promptly scored in the top of the 10th when Eldridge got Walt Bailey home with a bases-loaded infield squibber. It was Eldridge’s third hit of the game.
However, San Jac ended the threat when reliever Matthew Tieding coaxed a 4-6-3 double play to end the top of the 10th.
Adkison and the Gators then worked their walk-off magic.
The Gators, in all, used six different pitchers against Shelton State.
Reliever Lex Garcia took over for starter Thomas Burbank in the third inning. He threw four-plus innings, striking out six and earning praise from his head coach.
“We threw a lot out there,” Arrington said. “Pitching-wise, Lex did a good job.”
The Gators also used relievers Garcia, Cole McMillan, Chase Wilkerson, Jack Hiatt and Tieding.
“I just tried to stay fastball away,” Garcia said. “I tried to keep everything low due to the short park here.”
He attributed his effectiveness to the calls from catcher Adkison, who joined the San Jacinto program after Boise State University scrapped its baseball program.
In need of a place to play, Adkison happily headed to Houston.
“I was very excited to be on-board (at San Jac),” said Adkison.
“We feel very blessed to have Chase here,” Arrington said. “He’s an anchor behind the plate. He runs the staff very well. I could see him as a good professional player.”
Shelton State coach Bobby Sprowl said his team battled throughout Monday’s marathon.
“I don’t think we played our best game, but we fought the whole way through,” Sprowl said. “We made some mistakes that hurt us at times. But I thought we competed well.”
He also credited starting pitcher Jackson Reynolds with a strong, seven-inning outing for the Buccaneers.
“I thought Reynolds was outstanding,” Sprowl said of his starter, who struck out eight and left the game with a 7-6 lead.
“I mainly just pitched backwards,” Reynolds said. “That’s a very solid lineup, a lot of Division I hitters. I knew they’d be hunting fastballs.”
His steady diet of breaking pitches and change-ups kept the Bucs in the game.
“It is a tough loss because we had … many chances to win it,” Sprowl said. “But I think we’ll be OK.”
Shelton State (40-16, 1-1) moves into the elimination bracket for an 11 a.m. game today against Cowley College (Kan.).
San Jac (50-13, 2-0) advances to a 7:30 p.m. game today against Central Arizona College, the reigning national champion (2019).