After a 7-0 lead for San Jacinto College (TX) turned into a 9-8 deficit against Navarro (TX), Mason Auer hit a two-run double in the bottom of the eighth Monday, lifting the Gators to the Mid-South Super Regional title and a trip to this year’s Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
Alex Vergara went 5 for 5 at the plate for Navarro, including a two-run double in the top of the seventh that gave the Bulldogs (29-13) their first lead of the game, but Auer’s late heroics saved the day for San Jacinto. Auer and Mason Lytle hit home runs for the Gators (48-13).
In the Southwest sub-regionals, also in Texas, Cisco beat Odessa 11-2 and McLennan beat Temple 10-4. McLennan will host Cisco in a three-game series starting Friday, with the winner coming to Grand Junction.