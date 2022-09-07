Grand Junction High School is in need of a new wrestling coach, only a couple of months ahead of the new season.
Kyle Sand submitted his resignation to the school late Monday night, according to a Facebook post. Sand, who was a four-time, undefeated state champion at Arvada West High School in the early-2000s, was hired as the Tigers’ coach in April 2020.
“We are thankful and grateful for his time, experience, and leadership to the program the past few years. We’re happy for him and the opportunities it provides for his family moving forward. He will be missed,” a post from the GJHS Wrestling page read. “The head coach position will be posted shortly and an interview process will begin for potential candidates.”
Sand is leaving for the Denver area to better support his family, Grand Junction Athletic Director Steve Woytek said.
Sand lived in Grand Junction for some time prior to taking the coaching gig, and most recently worked for a company that produces CBD. In his two seasons at the helm of the wrestling team, one of which was hampered by COVID-19 restrictions, nine wrestlers made state.
Woytek expects the team’s assistant coaches to stick around. Woytek also said wheels are already turning when it comes to finding Sand’s replacement.
“All of our jobs (are top priority to fill) but with the winter season around the corner, this week we will be forming our committee. We want to get everything finalized by the end of the week,” Woytek said. “Coach Sand left things in great shape. We’re sad to see him go, but we can’t provide the means to pay the bills so he moved to Denver to provide for his family.”
Woytek said the ideal candidate understands the tradition the Grand Junction wrestling program has, and strives for excellence on and off the mat.
“Kyle carried on the tradition we expect from our wrestling program. Being great in everything we do — on the mat, in the classroom and connecting with the community,” Woytek said.