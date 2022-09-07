012721-sports-gjhskylesand-ml
SENTINEL FILE PHOTO

Grand Junction wrestling coach Kyle Sand announced his resignation Monday night. Sand is moving to Denver in order to better support his family.

 MCKENZIE LANGE

Grand Junction High School is in need of a new wrestling coach, only a couple of months ahead of the new season.

Kyle Sand submitted his resignation to the school late Monday night, according to a Facebook post. Sand, who was a four-time, undefeated state champion at Arvada West High School in the early-2000s, was hired as the Tigers’ coach in April 2020.