One win in a ranked matchup wasn’t enough Wednesday night for Central High School’s Davian Sandoval.
The second-ranked wrestler at 126 pounds in Class 4A took down two ranked opponents in Central’s quadrangular with Fruita Monument, Montrose and Battle Mountain. He earned a 10-0 major decision over Fruita’s Tyler Archuleta, No. 7 in 5A and the top wrestler at 126 in Region 3. He also pinned Montrose’s Kamron Alegria, No. 5 at 120 in 4A.
In addition, Sandoval pinned his Battle Mountain foe, Victor Escobar, in 41 seconds to complete a perfect night. From the team perspective, Fruita was the night’s biggest winner, and in thrilling fashion.
The Wildcats had no issues against Battle Mountain, winning 64-18. Their next two duals against Central and Montrose, however, both came down to the final match.
Fruita trailed Central 40-35 entering the final match at 113, but Mikey Leon pinned Cole Sullivan to lift the Wildcats to a 41-40 win. The Wildcats also trailed Montrose 36-33 with only the 106-pound match left. Geno Gallegos (No. 8 in 5A) pinned Brady Cooper to lift Fruita to a 39-36 win and a 3-0 evening.
Montrose won its other two duals, topping Battle Mountain 53-24 and Central 48-31. In the Central dual, the Warriors’ Javian Hernandez picked up a ranked win, pinning Brandon Van Nooten, No. 4 in 4A, at 285, and the Warriors actually won six of the eight contested matches, but the Indians surged on forfeit wins against a Central team lacking its usual depth. Montrose’s wins came by pins from Dontea Pearce and Isaiah Alcazar.
Central’s team win came against Battle Mountain, 45-27, with Jason Pollard (No. 5 at 145 in 4A), Sandoval, Jaysten Sanchez and Sullivan leading the way with pins.