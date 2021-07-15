Nate Scantlin's solo home run in the seventh inning Wednesday night broke a 2-2 tie and lifted the Grand Junction Rockies to a 4-2 victory over the Rocky Mountain Vibes in Colorado Springs.
Scantlin, the Rockies' leadoff batter who went 4 for 5, added an RBI triple in the ninth to score Jake Anderson with an insurance run.
Closer Robbie Baker relieved Tyler Johnson to pitch the bottom of the ninth, retiring all three batters he faced for his ninth save of the season.
The Rockies (25-2-) tied the game at 1-1 in the third inning after Kelvin Maldonado singled, stole second and scored when Frankie Jezioro reached on an error.
Luke Roskam led off the sixth with a triple and scored the go-ahead run on a base hit by Dondrei Hubbard before the Vibes (9-36) tied it in the bottom of the inning.
Israel Fuentes (2-1) allowed two runs on five hits, striking out seven through six innings. Johnson struck out three batters over two innings, not giving up a hit — the three GJ pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts and didn't walk a batter.