Four years ago, Jerry Schemmel agreed to speak at the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series banquet.
He’s a man of his word, even though that agreement had to be postponed — three times.
Schemmel, the radio voice of the Colorado Rockies whose story is much more than baseball, will address players and fans of the JUCO World Series at the tournament banquet on May 26 at the Grand Junction Convention Center.
“I told the radio station in Denver that this thing has been in the works for years, we’ve been trying to put this together literally for years and years. I need to take one game off to come up to Grand Junction to make this thing happen, and they were all for it,” Schemmel said.
Schemmel’s first try was scuttled by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the 2020 tournament canceled. The next year, because of restrictions on indoor gatherings, there was no banquet, so Schemmel was ready to make the trip for the 2022 banquet.
He had been laid off by iHeartMedia, the parent company of KOA Radio, which broadcasts the Rockies, in 2020. When broadcasters began traveling with the teams again last season, Mike Rice, who replaced Schemmel on the air, was not vaccinated, a requirement of Major League Baseball and the Rockies. Schemmel was rehired, joining longtime partner Jack Corrigan on the radio.
That job, however, had him on the road the weekend of last year’s banquet, so he and Tournament Chairman Jamie Hamilton agreed to delay his appearance again.
Because the Rockies are in Denver the opening weekend of JUCO, Schemmel will miss the Friday night game against the New York Mets, travel to Grand Junction for the banquet and be back at Coors Field for Saturday night’s game.
“I explained what it was, and the Junior College World Series is obviously a big deal,” Schemmel said. “Me being a baseball announcer, it seemed to fit, so I’m going to take one game off, and it’s the only game of the season I’ll miss this year, but to me, it’s worth it.”
Calling 162 games — 161 for him — is a grind, but Schemmel, a former college baseball player who has also coached, loves that grind.
“I tell people all the time that you have to love baseball to do this job. If you don’t like the game or you don’t really care for the game, it’s a really tough job, it really is,” he said. “It seems like it’s very glamorous, but if you don’t like the game of baseball then it’s not the right thing for you, and I love the game of baseball. I always have. I played college baseball, got to coach the game at the college level; this is my sport.”
He has hope that the Rockies will put together a season better than has been predicted and said the sport itself leads to the unpredictable.
“In a baseball game, you’re likely going to see something you haven’t seen in a long time, or have never seen before,” he said. “That’s what happened in the opener with 17 strikeouts and 17 hits. It never happened in baseball before. And the next game is probably gonna be something different. In basketball, you can kind of count on what’s going to happen. That’s the fun of baseball, it’s so unpredictable.”
He’s on the call for Northern Colorado basketball and has been the radio voice of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets, and his background in basketball changed the trajectory of his life.
In 1989, Schemmel was the deputy commissioner of the Continental Basketball Association. He and CBA Commissioner Jay Ramsdell were traveling from Denver to Chicago on July 19, and were bumped from their original flight. As standby passengers, they got the last seats on United Flight 232.
During the flight, one of the engines failed, and some 45 minutes later, after the pilots fought to maintain control of the plane, it crash-landed in Sioux City, Iowa. Sitting in the middle of the plane, Schemmel, then 29 years old, was still buckled into his seat, hanging upside down, when the plane finally came to rest.
He freed himself, somehow uninjured, and helped others off the plane. As he stepped away from the plane, which was in a cornfield, he heard a baby crying. Without hesitation, Schemmel went back into the plate, following the sound of the 11-month-old girl, and found her in an overhead compartment that had closed — she had been thrown several rows back from where she was seated. He snatched her up and carried her to safety.
Ramsdell, sitting several rows behind Schemmel, was one of 112 people killed. Schemmel struggled with PTSD, and credits becoming a Christian helping him not only deal with the survivor’s guilt he felt, but changing his life. He’s written a book, “Chosen to Live,” that tells of his survival of that crash and the effect it had on his life.
He’ll relay his experiences, and talk baseball, to the JUCO banquet audience.
“I share that experience, and I say this to groups everywhere — everybody has their own plane crash,” Schemmel said. “Now, a lot of junior college kids probably haven’t had their plane crash yet, but they’re going to have it. I don’t know what your plane crashes are, but you have had one, everybody has had his or her own plane crash.
“And you have to, when you get knocked down, pick yourself back up, or at least do the best you can to pick yourself up. I’ve seen a lot of times, not only in my life, but other people’s lives, when you allow God to help you get back up after you’re knocked down, you’re better than you were before you got knocked down. That’s the kind of message I want to relate to this audience and the others that I speak to.”