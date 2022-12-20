Fruita Monument’s Tyler Archuleta flips Luke Tressler of Pagosa Springs during their 132-pound fifth place match in the Warrior Classic on Dec. 17. Archlueta is third in his weight in the latest On the Mat rankings.
The Western Slope continues to produce some of the top wrestlers in the state.
School District 51 has 20 wrestlers making an appearance in the latest On the Mat rankings while plenty more regional wrestlers are also listed. As a note, these rankings were released before the Warrior Classic finished.
Fruita Monument remains at No. 4 in the 5A team rankings, behind Adams City, Ponderosa and Pomona. Fruita has eight wrestlers ranked. Dylan Chelewski is second at 157 pounds and won a title at the Warrior. Tatum Williams (215) is ranked second, as well. The other Wildcats ranked are Geno Gallegos (seventh at 113), Tyler Archuleta (third at 132), Will Stewart (sixth at 138), Orrin Mease (ninth at 144), Bryce Nixon (ninth at 150) and True Tobiasson (fifth at 190).
Central also has eight wrestlers ranked in 5A. Devin Hickey is fourth at 165, the highest ranking of any Warrior. He’s joined in the rankings by teammates Elijah Hernandez (sixth at 106), JP Espinoza (10th at 113), Hassin Maynes (fifth at 132), William Dean (10th at 138), Dagen Harris (sixth at 150), Tyler Ziek (11th at 190), and Javian Hernandez (seventh at 285). Espinoza beat Gallegos for the 113 title at the Warrior.
Palisade has three wrestlers ranked in 4A, led by Keyton Young’s second-place spot at 138. His brother Teagan Young is 10th at 106 and Maddox Caster is 11th at 165.
Grand Junction has one wrestler ranked in 5A — Colton Romero (10th at 144).
Elsewhere in 4A, Montrose is ranked 10th as a team and has six wrestlers ranked. Leading the bunch is Dmarian Lopez, a back-to-back Warrior title winner who is second at 285. Other Red Hawks in the rankings are Aadin Gonzales (fifth at 106), Kamron Alegria (third at 126), Quinn Brown (eighth at 157), Aaron Simpsons (13th at 165) and Micah Simpson (seventh at 175).
Grand Valley has four wrestlers in the 3A rankings. The top Cardinal is Teagan Jacobs, who is third at 126. Jaysen Skeen is ninth at 120, Trevor Hermosillo is 10th at 132 and Jordan Cedeno is 11th at 175.
Delta is led by Dawson Drozdik, the top-ranked wrestler at 106 pounds who won a Warrior title. The other Panther ranked is Ripp Lockhart, who is ninth at 215.
Rifle’s only ranked wrestler is Parker Miller, who is fifth at 157.
North Fork is unranked as a team but has seven wrestlers ranked. The Miners’ top-ranked wrestler is Sam Ware, who is third at 285. Ware is joined in the rankings by teammates Braeden Flores (10th at 120), Payson Pene (eighth at 126), Lane Stroh (11th at 144), Ian Wallace (11th at 150), Ace Connolly (11th at 157) and Malachi Deck (fifth at 215).
Cedaredge has six wrestlers ranked and is seventh as a team. The Bruins are seventh in the class and have two top-ranked wrestlers — Ethan Toothaker at 150 and Tayton Nelson at 126. The other ranked Bruins are Devin Saenz (sixth at 113), Ethan Hice (third at 120), Landon Martin (sixth at 132) and Elias Hanson (fifth at 138).
Nucla is represented by three wrestlers — JW Naslund (seventh at 132), Arthur Connelly (fourth at 175) and Paxton Carusa (10th 190).
Rangely’s ranked wrestlers are Jaxon Torsell (fifth at 120) and Kobey Chism (seventh at 138).
Girls
Five local and regional wrestlers make appearances in the girls’ rankings.
Apollina Middleton is the top-ranked wrestler for the District 51 Phoenix, coming in at third at 135 pounds. Laylah Casto is ninth at 190 and Shylee Tuzon, in her season rankings debut, is 10th at 155.
Olathe has two ranked wrestlers — Aby England (fifth at 170) and Lynessia Duran (ninth at 235).
On the Mat is run by Tim Yount (tim@onthematrankings.com).