Warrior Classic

Barton Glasser/The Daily Sentinel

Fruita Monument’s Tyler Archuleta flips Luke Tressler of Pagosa Springs during their 132-pound fifth place match in the Warrior Classic on Dec. 17. Archlueta is third in his weight in the latest On the Mat rankings.

 Barton Glasser

The Western Slope continues to produce some of the top wrestlers in the state.

School District 51 has 20 wrestlers making an appearance in the latest On the Mat rankings while plenty more regional wrestlers are also listed. As a note, these rankings were released before the Warrior Classic finished.