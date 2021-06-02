Central Arizona College kept their foot on the gas Wednesday afternoon at Suplizio Field.
Playing against a Cowley College (Kan.) team they had lost to in the first game, the Vaqueros didn't let up in a 12-8 victory in an elimination game at the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
Central Arizona, which was shut out in the first three innings, scored at least one run in every inning the rest of the way to hold off the Tigers (47-10).
“They are a good club,” Central Arizona coach Anthony Gilich said. “We knew that from when we played them (Sunday). They do a great job of two-strike hitting. We were really hunting that eight-run rule when we had a chance with the bases-loaded in the (seventh). We know they are a club that can come back. It’s not exactly how we would draw it up, but it’s all good. We got a win and we will figure out the rest tomorrow.”
Central Arizona (50-7), which lost to Cowley 12-4 on Sunday, left the bases loaded in the top of the seventh, two runs shy of extending its lead to eight runs and three outs away from winning by the eight-run rule after seven innings.
Cowley came back with two runs in the bottom half and had the tying run up to bat, but Gus Freeman struck out.
The Vaqueros rallied with two runs in the eighth on a Matt Aribal home run to take a 10-4 lead. Aribal started in place of Tyler Griggs, who was pulled from Tuesday’s loss after a pitch hit near his hands, but was ruled a foul ball. Aribal came in with two strikes and went in to play third base the rest of the game against San Jacinto College-North (Texas). Aribal was 2 for 4 with three RBI against Cowley.
“He’s played the entire season like he did in 2019 and we go to another guy as we get to the World Series,” Gilich said of Aribal. “He gets an opportunity (Wednesday) and he hits a home run. I cannot say enough about Matt Aribal. This is my 14th year at Central and he’s probably our top teammate we’ve had here. He’s a great kid. Its déjà vu for him — play, play, play and sit at the end. We have an injury with Tyler Griggs and he gets his opportunity. We will evaluate Tyler and see how he’s feeling. We’re certainly not in bad shape with Matt Aribal out there.”
Trailing 10-4, the Tigers didn't quit. They strung together five consecutive hits — all with two outs — to score four runs in the bottom half to get within two runs. Trey DeGarmo kept the rally going with a two-strike base hit, Bryce Madron had a two-run double and Janson Reeder and Blake Robertson each had an RBI double.
Central Arizona’s Seth Beckstead had a two-run single in the top of the ninth and closer Cristian Sanchez did not allow another Tigers rally to close out the victory.
“Our kids didn’t quit and I’m proud of that,” Cowley coach Darren Burroughs said. “We just could never get a zero after the first three innings. Our kids could’ve said heck with it we can’t do it, but they didn’t. I’m proud of them for that. They did a great job coming back, but we just came up short.”
Cowley starter Logan Kimbro was able to keep the Vaqueros bats quiet through the first three innings, limiting them to no runs and two hits in his first start in two weeks.
“He didn’t get to pitch in any of the playoff games so we thought his stamina wouldn’t be good” Burroughs said. “We hoped he would give us three good innings and hopefully are plan worked, but our plan wasn’t good enough.”
Central Arizona got to Leo Palacios for two runs in the fourth to take a 2-1 lead. Cowley came back with one run and nearly more in the fourth. Gus Freeman led off with a double to the right-field corner and scored when Aribal mishandled a hard-hit ground ball by Elijah Jackson. Jackson was sent home on a hit by Felix Chenier-Rondeau to center field, but was thrown out on a relay throw at the plate.
“I didn’t want to rush anything,” Central Arizona center fielder Dusty Garcia said. “I just wanted to get it in and let the infield do the work. Honestly, I didn’t think they would go.”
Burroughs didn’t think twice about sending Jackson.
“It’s never a second thought when you are trying to win,” Burroughs said. “I heard a big league manager say one time if you don’t get guys thrown out at home plate; you’re not doing a good job coaching third base. It was bang-bang and had to be a great relay (to get him out). They executed. If its two feet the other way, then we are safe. We are never passive on the bases. We try to be aggressive. No second guesses.”
The Vaqueros came back with three runs in the fifth. Kiko Romero followed with another double to score Dooney then scored when Cowley’s attempt to get out Garcia on an end-of-the-bat infield single. Garcia scored on a bases-loaded walk.
“I was seeing it really well,” Romero said. “Last night, I had a rough night. I was trying to be a little more aggressive at the plate and jump on my pitch when I can.”
Romero tripled and scored on Garcia’s base hit in the sixth. Garcia stole second and scored on Dixon’s base hit. The Vaqueros added another run in the seventh on a bases-loaded walk for an 8-2 lead.
“We were confident coming in,” Romero said. “We did it once. We were up 10-4 or 8-2, trying to get the run rule and couldn’t get it done, but we kept adding insurance runs. We talked about winning every inning. I think we did that today.”
The Tigers kept quiet until the bottom of the seventh, but still fought to the end.
“They gave us opportunities; we just couldn’t capitalize,” Burroughs said. “Those same guys drove in runs (Tuesday) and stepped up big. That’s baseball. When you’re dealing with young men that are giving all their got, sometimes you come up short. Their efforts always there and that’s all we’re after.”