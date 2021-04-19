Throughout his legendary career coaching seemingly every sport he could, Scott Rienks racked up some impressive numbers.
His 469 wins in girls basketball is the fourth-most in state history. He also has 93 wins as a boys basketball coach. In total, when taking other sports like track and football into consideration, he was involved in 10 state championships, including two girls basketball titles at Paonia (2010 and 2017) and the 1998 boys basketball title for De Beque.
No number will ever matter more to him, however, than the number of lives he’s impacted as a coach and as a teacher. That quality, more than his wins, is the clearest indicator of why his induction into the Colorado High School Coaches Association (CHSCA) Hall of Fame on Sunday came as no surprise to anyone who’s known him.
Rienks was honored at an induction ceremony at Paonia High School, with approximately 100 people in attendance, for what was billed as a celebration of his coaching career, but turned into a celebration of his life so far.
“There’s an old saying that a rising tide lifts all boats,” said Dr. Allen Golden, a former assistant coach under Rienks with the De Beque boys and Paonia girls and now the Technical College of the Rockies’ director. “Scott always has been, and always will be, an inspiring, motivating rising tide to everyone around him. In my life, I’ve never met anyone who matches his ability to inspire everyone around him to be better, no matter what they’re doing.”
Rienks has been battling colon cancer for more than a year and a half now, prompting his retirement from coaching and teaching at the end of the 2020 school year. Additionally, he was supposed to be inducted into the CHSCA Hall of Fame last March before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
However, after more than 18 months of the most incredible adversity of his life, he got his day to shine Sunday, and he sported a radiant smile throughout it.
Joe Brown, a board member and former president of CHSCA, played football under Rienks when he was a Plateau Valley High School student at the beginning of the century, as Rienks served as the Cowboys’ head coach in 2002. Sunday, he got to introduce his former coach before officially welcoming him to the Hall of Fame.
“I didn’t know it at the time, but I’ve now realized, as I’ve taught and coached and been an athletic director, that we had something really special,” Brown said. “Sometimes, when you’re in the midst of something, you don’t really realize how important it is or how valuable the lessons you’re being taught are, but as I look back on it now, I see how special coach Rienks was and continues to be today.”
After Brown spoke, Golden addressed Rienks and all of those in attendance. Golden addressed, and delved into, three different quotes from legendary basketball coaches that he believes encapsulate Rienks as a coach and as a man.
The first quote was, “Adversity often produces an unexpected opportunity. Look for it, appreciate it, and utilize it,” by UCLA legend John Wooden. The second was, “Most people get excited about games, but I got to be excited about practice because that’s my classroom,” by longtime Tennessee Lady Vols leader Pat Summit. The final quote, once again from Wooden, was, “Seek opportunities to show you care. The smallest gestures often make the biggest difference.”
Following Golden’s speech was a nearly 30-minute video, a massive compilation of dozens of Rienks’ former players congratulating him and, one by one, discussing their favorite memories with him.
After that, two more of his former players took to the podium: his daughter, Jordyn, and his son, Dagan.
“I’m lucky to call him dad, but even luckier to know that I’ve been able to share him with so many others over the years,” Jordyn said. “Dad, thank you for the memories and thank you for making me a coach’s daughter.”
“He might not even know it, but every day, he amazes me,” added Dagan, now a redshirt junior tight end on Colorado Mesa University’s football team. “Growing up, I remember being amazed at how many people he knew, or in some cases, didn’t know, but it always seemed that everybody knew who he was and always stopped just to talk. When out in public, we would always try to guess how many people we would run into that would stop and ask my dad to talk. These interactions showed me the connections and the bonds that he’s made through sports and coaching, and it continues to shock me.”
Finally, Rienks was helped by his wife, Kelly, to the podium, where he thanked all of his own coaches, his family, and any coaches and administration whom he helped or helped him along the way.
At the end of his speech, he offered advice to all other coaches, advice that was instrumental in his own success.
“One thing I’ve learned from coaching is this: when you come up as a teacher or a coach, they say that you can’t say, ‘I love you.’ You can’t do this or that,” Rienks said. “I disagree. Tell kids you love them. They need that. Kids need to see you say that. Sometimes, they may need to hear it. So don’t be afraid to say, ‘I love you’, because it means everything to the kids.”