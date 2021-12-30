Scott Rienks left a legacy as a teacher and coach at Paonia High School.
He loved coaching and teaching, and did both well — he won three state championships as a basketball coach and was inducted into the Colorado High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2020.
Rienks died Oct. 4 after a two-year battle with colon cancer, only two days after enjoying another passion — watching his son, Dagan, play football for Colorado Mesa.
That next weekend, Dagan did what his father would have told him — he suited up for the Mavericks, catching a touchdown pass in a 49-14 win over Adams State, then running to the stands for an emotional embrace with his mother, Kelly.
“That was amazing,” Dagan Rienks said after the game. “I felt the love with the team. I’ve felt it this whole year, but that was special when I got that touchdown and had everyone come up to me, and then get to the sideline having everyone else that wasn’t on the field and getting to go over and hug my mom, that was special. I felt him there for sure.”
Scott Rienks, 57, led the De Beque boys to the 1998 basketball championship, then won two titles, in 2010 and 2017, with the Paonia girls, winning 269 games with the Eagles and 93 at De Beque.
He was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer in 2019, and high school basketball teams across the state showed their support by wearing “Refuse to Lose” T-shirts and wristbands, one of Rienks’ favorite messages to his players.
Rienks developed pulmonary edema after liver resection surgery in 2020, and his heart stopped. He was on a heart and lung support machine for 11 days and slowly brought out of sedation.
Nine weeks after surgery, he was released from the hospital in Denver to a hero’s welcome in Paonia, where he had to retrain his brain to walk and speak. He worked tirelessly at that rehabilitation, then was told he needed to start another regimen of chemotherapy.
This past fall, he halted that treatment so he would be strong enough to attend Dagan’s games — he didn’t miss a game, home or away, until his death.
Dagan, who wrote the words “For Dad” on his shoes, received second-team all-RMAC honors at tight end.