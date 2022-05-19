A game is never truly out of reach for the Harford Community College (Maryland) baseball team.
Coming off a 24-12 loss to Florence-Darlington Technical College (South Carolina), the Fighting Owls were staring down the barrel of elimination. They trailed 7-3 entering the bottom of the eighth inning of a winner-take-all championship game for the East District tournament.
A bases-loaded walk chipped one run from the deficit, then one swing of the bat put Harford on top. Trey Cruz cleared the bases with a grand slam to center field and the rally wasn’t over. Three consecutive singles and a fielder’s choice added two more runs.
All told, the four-run deficit became a 10-7 victory with a few quality at-bats.
“They always try to give us a heart attack,” Harford coach Josh Houser said with a laugh. “But they can win games in a lot of different ways. Having done that for most of the season, we felt like they were super prepared for (the championship game). We did our best to just rinse that first game and we were able to have more of an impact on the second. Our offense makes things happen and our guys believe.”
The Fighting Owls have the numbers of a big-swinging team. Among all Division I NJCAA teams, they ranked fourth in runs, eighth in home runs, sixth in RBI and fourth in slugging. But the offensive explosiveness runs deeper.
They’ve demonstrated blazing speed, with 157 stolen bases, seventh best in the nation. They’ve only been caught stealing nine times in all those attempts.
They’re first in both walks and sacrifice flies, something Houser said is meaningful to the team.
“You can look at the extra-base hits, the slugging numbers and those jump off the page,” Houser said. “This team does damage. Collectively, though, we’ve had some really competitive at-bats, especially situationally. We’ve drawn more walks (429) than we have strikeouts (377). There’s still that balanced offense from the 2016 team, but I’m excited to see how this group stacks up. They’ve been phenomenal.”
Redshirt freshman outfielders Joe Quelch and Jeremiah Guzman provide plenty of pop and speed for Harford. Quelch leads the team with a .409 average has 29 extra-base hits — 11 doubles and 18 home runs — and 55 RBI. He also has stolen 28 bases. Guzman is hitting .398 with 30 extra-base hits, including 20 doubles, with 54 RBI and 27 stolen bases.
Houser has first-hand experience with Harford’s only other qualifying team for the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series. In 2016, Houser was injured, but he watched as the Fighting Owls battled back from a first day loss to pick up two victories in Grand Junction.
“That was probably my single greatest moment as a player,” Houser said of his time in Grand Junction. “I went on to play at a four-year institution, but there isn’t really an atmosphere like that tournament anywhere else. It’s more than just baseball. I didn’t realize that going in, but I obviously do now. Even not being able to participate, just being in the stands with all the kids running around, being around during the week, it’s an experience I’m excited to have again in a different role.”
After his playing days, Houser returned to Harford and was a tabbed as head coach in the winter of 2020, before everything shut down for the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 season saw a shortened schedule. Finally, the 2022 season went off relatively smoothly, giving him his first full season in coaching.
“We’ve had some really good teams, especially when I came through, and I’ve been fortunate to keep that going,” Houser said. “We’ve had success way sooner than I thought was possible, especially after everything in the past two years, and it was great to see these guys succeed with a full year in the process.”
Although Houser said the offense’s eye-popping numbers often provide pitchers with leeway, the young men toeing the rubber bring ample experience. Eight different pitchers have logged at least 20 innings, with four clearing the 40-inning mark.
Zack Oswald has pitched the most innings on the staff with 50 2/3. The freshman is 5-0 with a 3.02 ERA and 68 strikeouts. Bobby Spencer is 5-1 with a 3.38 ERA in 45 1/3 innings pitched with 49 strikeouts.
“There’s a good balance of pitchers who have thrown in a lot of different roles,” Houser said. “Even when you know you have a couple guys starting, everybody has played different roles. If you can gain experience in the roles, playing in certain spots, in the postseason it’ll hopefully be like you’ve been there before.”