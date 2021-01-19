Monday was the first official day that prep sports teams participating in the Colorado High School Activities Association Season B (or winter season) could practice, one week ahead of the start of competition.
Once boys and girls basketball, wrestling and swimming teams hit the court (or pool) next week, they’ll find a vastly different atmosphere than usual. Or, rather, a lack of an atmosphere, as the stands will be completely empty.
Because of Mesa County Public Health regulations, only 50 people are allowed in gyms for basketball competitions: 12 players and three coaches for each team, game personnel, officials, scorebook keepers, athletic administration officials, a cleaning staff and a select few media members.
“We’re usually around 48 (people who fit those categories),” said District 51 Athletic Director Paul Cain. “We don’t have a whole lot of extra opportunities for everybody to come in.”
Likewise, swim meets will only allow 50 competitors on the swim deck at meets, with 25 for each team, and only essential personnel may interact with swimmers. Some teams will choose to compete virtually, staying home to swim in their own pools.
In wrestling, only 25 people can be in the gym at any time.
“The rules are ever-changing,” Cain said. “When we were talking about having the season being in late December, we thought (our varsity basketball teams) would have 12 games, then it went to 14, then it went to 12 for some teams. It’s just been a constant juggle. Wrestling went from 10 duals to 20 duals for adding contests and stuff like that.”
Parents and fans shouldn’t fret not being able to see their sons and daughters, their classmates and the athletic representatives of their schools, as streaming options will be available.
District 51’s primary gyms, the homes of varsity teams, are being equipped for online streaming via the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), while games in auxiliary gyms will be streamed by the district in another manner that is still being determined.
“We have streaming capabilities in our main gyms,” Cain said. “We’re working on a way to live-stream our contests for fans and parents in our dual gyms as well. We’re trying to keep all of that together.”
Another issue the district is working around is a potential shortage of officials, as some prep officials have opted out because of COVID-19 concerns.
District 51 is more prepared to deal with the hectic nature of a COVID-marred season after this past fall’s football season was largely played out to its fullest. However, because of the colder weather and the indoor nature of Season B’s activities, as well as a rising number of quarantining students and staff, the district can’t simply rely on how its football season panned out.
“Things are ever-changing,” Cain said. “We’re having individuals quarantining all the time. The dynamics are always fluctuating. It’s similar (to Season A), but it’s not the same.”
Basketball rankings released
CHSAA unveiled its preseason rankings for boys and girls basketball Monday.
In the boys rankings, Montrose is No. 7 in Class 4A, having received one No. 1 vote. In 2A, Meeker is 13th. De Beque, the most recent champion of the class after last year’s state tournament was canceled before the Final Four could be played, is No. 2 behind Mile High Academy, receiving six of 17 first-place votes.
In the girls rankings, Fruita Monument is the first team outside of the 5A Top 15. Likewise, Montrose is the first team outside of the Top 15 in 4A.
Delta is No. 6 in 3A. In 2A, Meeker and Cedaredge are ninth and 10th, respectively, with the Bruins receiving a first-place vote.