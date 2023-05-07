Palisade’s Lily Rath, right, runs to the ball Saturday in the Bulldogs’ 2-2 tie with Summit at Long Family Park. The tie in the regular-season finale didn’t hurt Palisade, which won its first Western Slope League soccer title in six years when Battle Mountain lost on Thursday.
Scott Crabtree
Palisade's Jordyn Balding left, tries to dribble around a Summit defender Saturday in the Bulldogs' 2-2 tie.
Palisade High School’s final home soccer game of the season almost didn’t happen.
Summit was delayed one hour because of a vehicle accident Saturday morning on Vail Pass, but the Tigers made it and spoiled Palisade’s final Western Slope League game of the season with a 2-2 tie at Long Family Park.
Summit took the alternate route and was able to make it to Grand Junction in time to warmup and play. Coach Jotwan Daniels said they were probably five minutes away from canceling the game when the Tigers arrived.
“Mountain strong, brother,” Daniels said. “We don’t have to like our circumstances; we just have to deal with them. None of us like to be on the bus for four hours. We talk a lot about opportunities dressed in work clothes. It’s just an opportunity to be better. Not thinking we’d be able to come out with 30 minutes of a warmup and perform like that, I was tremendously proud of that group right there (pointing to the team).”
Palisade waited on the field at Long Family Park for more than an hour to play its WSL finale.
“I think it added a bit more conversation and relaxation perhaps,” Palisade coach Raul De Villegas Decker said. “We heard they were going to be 15 minutes late so we set up for that then we heard they were going to be 30 minutes late. It gave the girls more time to lose track of what we were coming here to do today.”
The Bulldogs (10-3-2, 7-1-2 WSL) clinched their first league title since 2017 when Battle Mountain lost its home finale Thursday to Steamboat Springs. Palisade qualified for the Class 4A state playoffs, which begin next week.
“Part of the way we played today had a little to do with being able to breathe a sigh of relief that is not on our shoulders,” De Villegas Decker said. “It’s part of a young team to keep their thoughts and emotions in check. They did well. They played hard.
“The Summit team is well-coached. They know what they are doing. They had an answer for everything we threw their way. We had a couple of injuries we were nursing so that played a role in how we played, but we competed. ... At the end of the day we can sleep tonight (because) we accomplished over the course of 15 games what we haven’t done in six years.”
Summit (6-8-1, 1-8-1 WSL) took a 1-0 lead in the 22nd minute when Mia Nelson tapped in a loose ball on a goalkeeper deflection from a cross.
Palisade’s Mia De Villegas Decker scored in the 30th minute on a crossing pass from Keylei Dobransky to even the score 1-1 in the first half.
The Tigers took the lead again two minutes into the second half when Paola Arrendondo scored on another goalkeeper deflection after a shot by Kelley Duffy.
The Bulldogs’ Kate Fricke kicked in a rebound off her previous shot in the 60th minute, tying the game 2-2 in the second half.
“That’s been a position we’ve been in a couple times this season,” Raul De Villegas Decker said. “Today, we showed we are not going to throw in the towel. We kept battling. The grit and determination, we learned a lot in terms of managing expectations on the field when there is a lot of pressure.”
Summit fired a couple more shots on net inside 20 yards in the final eight minutes, but Palisade goalkeeper Brenae Snover — who finished with five saves — punched them away.
“She’s been that way the entire season,” De Villegas Decker said. “Anticipate the ball and respond to it. She’s nursing a wrist injury of all things. She’s been playing with one (good) hand of all things. She came into the season not wanting to (play goalkeeper), but her experience at keeper made it our best option. She’s been outstanding for us.”
Palisade’s Taylor Balding nearly scored the game-winner in the final three minutes of regulation on a free kick from about 35 yards out on the right side but her kick hit the left post and ricocheted out.
“We’ve been working a lot on how we want to play and what we wanted to do was on full display,” Daniels said. “We wanted to make it as hard as possible on them and give them a preview of what next week will look like (in the state playoffs).”