In the first round of the Class 5A girls soccer tournament, No. 13 Fruita Monument lost 7-0 at No. 4 Rock Canyon.
The Wildcats’ season ended at 7-2-1.
BOYS LACROSSE
In the first round of the 5A tournament, No. 11 Fruita Monument fell 18-4 at No. 6 Regis Jesuit. The Wildcats finished the season at 9-2.
Carter Stephens scored two goals with an assist, Jeremy Rice scored with two assists and Branson Padgett also scored a goal for Fruita.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Kendall Roehm and Jaya Case both scored twice as Fruita finished its season with a 7-6 win over Telluride at Fruita 8/9 School.
Aleah Danner scored with two assists for the Wildcats (4-6, 3-5 Mountain West League). Maryn Brown and Sarah Mathwig also scored. Savannah Turner had four interceptions. Cloie Carmosino won six of 10 draws.