This is it.
All the ground balls, the batting practice, the drills and bus rides come down to today's winner-take-all South Central Regional championship game between Colorado Mesa (41-15) and St. Edward's (32-24). The teams split Friday's doubleheader with a pair of ninth-inning rallies to break tie games, with Caleb Farmer hitting a three-run home run in CMU's 4-1 victory in the opener.
The Hilltoppers used an RBI double by Turner Olson and a two-run home run by Stacey Bailey to take the second game 7-4 to send the best-of-three series to the "if necessary game" at 1 this afternoon at The Diamond at Bus Bergman Sports Complex.
The winner advances to the South Central Super Regional against either Angelo State or Texas A&M-Kingsville, who also split their doubleheader on Friday.
"It's never easy to sleep after a game like this, but I think it's going to be more difficult to sleep before the game tomorrow, considering one team's not going to make it after tomorrow,” Bailey said.
It'll come down to whichever team does the little things the best.
"Two good teams, evenly matched probably and kids on both teams are fighting real hard to win," CMU coach Chris Hanks said. "It was a split, so it comes down to little things and we're just gonna have to be a little bit better (today)."
The Mavs' execution failed them a couple of times in the nightcap after Matthew Turner and Johnny Carr hit back-to-back home runs in the second inning for a 3-1 lead.
It was 4-3 in the third when Hanks tried to steal a run. After Chase Hamilton singled and scored on a squeeze bunt by Harrison Rodgers, the Mavericks had runners at the corners — Carr singled on a hit-and-run ahead of Rodgers and stole second. He moved to third on the bunt, and with two out, Rodgers took off for second, but fell down after a couple of steps.
He fell on purpose, trying to draw a throw and give Carr time to steal home, but Carr was thrown out at the plate.
It was 4-4 in the eighth and Haydn McGeary led off with a sharp single. Spencer Bramwell bunted him to second and Conrad Villafuerte singled to left, with McGeary holding at third.
The Mavs went for the element of surprise with McGeary at third, opting for a safety squeeze. Hamilton got the bunt down, but first baseman Jake Hahn charged the ball and McGeary got hung up halfway down the line. He tried to dive back into third, but was thrown out, and Jordan Stubbings struck out to end the inning.
"Yeah, they defended those things very well," Hanks said. "The fall-down play was a chance. Questionable call with Caleb at the plate, he's got two strikes but they defended it well. The safety squeeze, their first baseman made a hell of a play. I told Haydn he should have just kept going, but the kid, if he just flips the ball ... he made the play and we bunted it right to them.
"Really the only way we could have scored on that was if it was a suicide and we chose to go with the safer route. We could have chosen to swing the bat, you can second-guess that stuff all day long. Chase got the bunt down, it was in good enough position to score the run, their kid just made a heck of a play."
After Cade Nicol threw three stellar innings, striking out six of 10 batters in relief of Frankie Fitzgerald, Hanks called on Dave Henderson in the ninth.
He threw three straight balls, all high and inside, before hitting Hunter Conner, the No. 9 batter. Morgan Allen bunted him over and Turner Olson hit a sinking line drive that Carr couldn't quite get to on a diving attempt, scoring the go-ahead run.
Cooper Vasquez spelled Henderson and got a quick out, but Bailey hit a curveball over the left-field fence for a three-run cushion, which was plenty when the Mavericks went down in order in the bottom of the ninth.
"My dad always tells me, backyard baseball, don't let the game get bigger than it actually is and just have fun," Bailey said. "That's the point of playing games, just have fun, so I tried to keep that in mind and not try to do too much and it worked out in my favor."
With the season on the line, the Mavericks said they'll not dwell on missed chances to put the regional away in two games.
"You've gotta have a short memory, there's no time to wallow around," Hanks said. "We're gonna go turn on the music when we get in the clubhouse and come back tomorrow.
"We've got a tough region, this South Central Region is a good region. ... We'll tell these kids, you gotta let it hang out. You've gotta execute, gotta believe in yourself. We say play big, and that's what we'll try to do."
Colorado Mesa 4, St. Edward's 1: Two timely hits with runners in scoring position put the Mavericks one game away from the Super Regional.
Knotted a 1-1 in the ninth inning, Farmer, who was 5 for 5 and either scored or drove in all four runs for CMU, got the biggest hit with runners on base, lining a three-run home run to left field. It was his 27th of the season, tied for second in the nation and only three behind McGeary, the national leader.
Farmer’s home run secured the victory for Ryan Day, who threw a gem, allowing only one run on four hits. He struck out 11 and walked only two.
"I just wanted to give us a chance to win. That's really all I was thinking. I was just giving everything I've got for today and then let that take care of itself and then work toward whatever's next," Day said.
"I just felt confident out there. All my stuff felt good and like I said, I was just trying to give us a shot. I felt good from the beginning and I just wanted to try to keep on making pitches."
Day lived on the edge of the strike zone the entire game, twice striking out the side and retiring the Hilltoppers in order four times, including a six-pitch eighth inning, when he got Hunter Conner to ground out to short, then got first-pitch flyball outs on the Hilltoppers’ top two guys in the lineup, Morgan Allen and Turner Olson.
Jack Granack was matching Day by throwing zeroes up on the board, although he gave up 10 hits in eight innings.
Mesa finished with 12 hits, but left 11 men on base, seven in scoring position. The Mavs finally cashed in when they got the heart of the order up in the ninth, then Hanks called on Blake Rohm, who returned last week after missing a month with a sore shoulder.
Rohm left two runners stranded when he struck out Davis Drewek on four pitches to end it.