Holly Schmidt had 16 kills Thursday, but the Colorado Mesa volleyball team saw its season end with a 25-22, 21-25, 25-23, 25-23 loss to Texas-Tyler in the first round of the South Central Regional Tournament at Metro State.
The third-seeded Mavs (21-7) led 23-21 in the third set, but couldn’t close out the Patriots (20-3). Colorado Mesa rallied from a 20-14 deficit in the fourth set, but sixth-seeded Texas-Tyler scored three of the final four points of the match to advance to the regional semifinals.
Ashton Reece, who finished with eight kills, had five kills in the opening set for the Mavs, who led 13-10 and were close the entire set, but the Patriots closed the set on a 5-3 run, paced by kills from Mikayla Ware, Evelyn Torres and Christina Escamilla. Ware finished with 15 kills and 19 digs, Torres had 13 kills and Escamilla had nine kills and six blocks.
In the back-and-forth second set, Mesa’s Tye Wedhorn — who finished with 12 kills and five blocks in the match — had two late kills to help the Mavs tie the match 1-1.
An ace by Ware and a kill by Torres were part of a 4-0 run to end the third set for Texas-Tyler.
Trailing 20-14 in the fourth set, Schmidt had three kills during an 8-2 Mesa run to tie the set 22-22. A kill by Ware and a hitting error on the Mavs gave the Patriots a 24-22 lead. Wedhorn had a kill to trim the deficit to 24-23, but Ware’s final kill ended the match.
Sabrina VanDeList had 44 assists, Kerstin Layman recorded 16 digs and Sydney Leffler had nine kills for the Mavs.
Men's Soccer
For only the fourth time all season, the Colorado Mesa men's soccer team allowed an opponent to score more than one goal in a game.
And for the fourth time this season, the Mavericks lost a 2-1 game, this time to Cal State Los Angeles on Thursday in the third round of the Super Region 4 tournament.
Daisuke Takanaka gave Mesa (16-4-2) a 1-0 lead with a goal 43 minutes, 39 seconds into the first half. The junior midfielder fired a shot to the lower left portion of the goal that eluded Golden Eagles goalkeeper Alvaro Unanua.
The Mavericks' lead didn't last long as a foul in the box by Colton Schafer led to a penalty kick for Cal State L.A. Gonzalvo Talavera capitalized on the kick, scoring past CMU goalie Connor Durant to tie the game 1-1.
The score remained the same through the second half with the Mavs putting all six of their shots in the second half on goal and the Golden Eagles (16-2-2) with three shots on goal.
In overtime, Cal State Los Angeles' first chance in the offensive zone led to the game-winning goal. David Elzinga made a strong run into the zone and passed to Carl Solli, who flipped the ball to Gerard Herndano, who beat Durant with a shot to the far post.