Needs vs. wants. Wishes vs. reality. Finances vs. empty coffers.
It’s all a balancing act when it comes to the Lincoln Park athletic complex, but the key to any upgrades or simply maintaining the facility is having a plan.
“We commissioned a master plan in January of 2020,” said Bruce Hill, a member of the Parks Improvement Advisory Board (PIAB), a nonprofit group that advises the city of Grand Junction on just that, improvement to parks. The board has representatives and alternates from School District 51, Colorado Mesa, the Grand Junction Baseball Committee (JUCO), Mesa County and the city of Grand Junction.
Hill is the representative from JUCO on the board.
“We had done a master plan in 2003, and it’s funny, both times when we do the master plans, it’s ‘What’s your vision 20, 30, 40 years from now?’ And people hesitate, we don’t have the money. Well, if we did, what would we do?” Hill said.
So when JUCO renegotiated its longterm contract with the NJCAA, securing the tournament through 2044, it opened up a bigger revenue stream. Interest rates then dropped, allowing the bond on paying off the latest renovation, the Tower project, to be renegotiated.
“Lo and behold, we renegotiated the contract with the NJCAA, and the city increased its contribution and CMU stepped up to help, and with interest rates dropping, we had $8 million,” Hill said. “Cool. We have a plan.”
PIAB took that list of wants and needs and started prioritizing. Two major projects stood out: the west stands at Stocker Stadium and the main grandstands at Suplizio Field. Both were built decades ago and are showing their age, with some areas starting to rust.
“Taken off our focus groups and the users agreed, we needed to focus on the stands behind home plate and down the third-base line as a priority,” Hill said. “There won’t be a lot of amenities, like restrooms, but we’re planning on that in the infrastructure. We’ll have water, sewer and power put in. The second priority is the west stands, redo them along 12th street, and how do we welcome the CMU campus, students, players, cheerleaders, who are coming across from 12th and North. They’re walking over, and we need to have a good staging area.”
Fans also park on side streets near the stadium for high school and CMU football games and dash across 12th Street to enter at the small gate in the middle of the stands. Hill said the plan is to have entrances at both the north and south ends of those stands, closer to the crosswalks at 12th Street and North Avenue and the lighted pedestrian crosswalk behind the stadium on 12th Street.
As with all projects at the well-used stadium, timing is tricky, but the plan is to start with the baseball stands after the Grand Junction Rockies season ends in September, including replacing the outfield playing surface and at least part of the outfield wall. After the 2021 football season ends next fall, they’ll get to work on that side of the complex.
The football stands will also include new restrooms, but instead of adding permanent concession stands, which, Hill said, are outdated as soon as they’re built, have utilities in place to better accommodate food trucks on the west side of the stadium.
The architect company that designed the Tower project is designing this project, with several options on the table. One is to have expanded individual stadium seating at Suplizio, and they’ve discussed the possibility of a section of stadium seating at the football stadium that could be sold as reserved seats.
Upgrading the lighting on both fields to LED lights, a pricey project, is on the wish list, and with new lighting would come a new sound system. Resurfacing the outfield at Suplizio is at the top of the to-do list once the new seating is completed.
“There’s a lot more on the master plan,” Hill said. “Those are the things we’re focusing on and see where we’re at and what we can afford. Unfortunately the cost of goods are skyrocketing and (contractors) are busy. We’re hoping we can make this $8 million go far.”