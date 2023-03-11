The final day of an already-condensed Bill Fanning Memorial Classic was shut down early because of rain on Friday.
Only three games were completed — Palisade notched its first win of the season with a 10-8 victory over Palmer Ridge, a late Grand Junction rally fell short in an 8-7 loss to Rampart and Central fell to Lutheran 10-5.
Palisade, which dropped its first two games on Thursday, showed improvement in almost all aspects — with fielding being the exception. The Bulldogs (1-2) committed seven errors in the game. Starting pitcher Garrett Draper allowed eight runs but none were earned.
Coach Nate Porter praised Draper’s showing while emphasizing the need for the defense to improve, and expressed confidence it would. Catcher Brett Rozman was 3 for 3 with four RBI and two triples.
Grand Junction (1-2) trailed for most of the game against Rampart (1-2). The Rams had a 4-2 advantage through two innings and led 8-2 entering the sixth. The Tigers scored five runs in the final two innings but couldn’t complete the comeback.
Ben Coleman and Landon Scarbrough each had two RBI and Zyler Fazzi, Brett Woytek and Will Applegate each had one. Coleman was the losing pitcher, allowing six runs, five earned, on six hits with four strikeouts in four innings.
Central (1-1) was blanked by Lutheran (2-1) for five innings. The Lions scored twice in the second, four times in the third and three times in the fourth. Down 9-0 in the sixth, the Warriors scored four runs and added another in the seventh.
Trevor Ziek, Ryan Moyer, Trevor Ziek and Kaden Guerrieri each had one RBI for Central. Jayvin Martinez pitched four innings in the losing effort. He allowed nine runs but only two were earned as Central committed five errors.
Two games — Fruita Monument vs. Prairie View and Central vs. Palmer Ridge — were rained out.
Girls Lacrosse
Fruita Monument lost 11-5 to Battle Mountain as Olivia O’Hara and Aleah Danner each scored two goals, and freshman McKenna Jensen scored one. Kendall Roehm had one assist for the Wildcats (1-1).
Boys Lacrosse
Fruita Monument opened its season with a 10-8 loss to Ralston Valley.
Mason Compton scored two goals. Carter Harmon, Kaison Stegelmeier, Carter Vance, Ethan Schmalz and Jonathan Diedrich all scored once.
It was a back-and-forth game, coach Kevin Costanza said. Costanza also praised the performances of Stegelmeier and goalkeeper Brayden Schwettman.
Girls soccer
Fruita Monument lost 3-1 to Cherry Creek at Canyon View Park.
The Wildcats avoided a shutout on a Cherry Creek own goal.