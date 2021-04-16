The Fruita Monument High School boys soccer team has played plenty of close games this season.
Thursday in their season finale against Central at Long Family Park, the Wildcats looked to be in another close battle, leading 1-0 at halftime.
In the second half, Fruita’s offense found its footing scoring six goals to complete a 7-0 victory.
Jaden Rutkowski had the only goal in the first half for the Wildcats (2-5-3, 2-3-3 Southwestern League). In the second half, Nate Halberg tallied two goals and Fletcher Lippert, Keegan Gibson, Seth Cothrun and Lucas Matlock all added one goal.
Goaltender Luke Wender turned away three shots by Central (0-9, 0-7 SWL).
Coal Ridge 4, Palisade 0: In their final game of the regular season, the Bulldogs (4-5-1, 3-5 Class 3A Western Slope League) played the first-place Titans — who haven’t allowed a goal in five games — tough in the first half at Long Family Park.
Tied 0-0 at halftime, Coal Ridge (8-0, 5-0 WSL) scored two goals in the first six minutes of the second half. After an injury knocked out starting goalkeeper Enrique Clement, senior Paulino Romero-Badachi kept things close for Palisade.
Juan Corona Enriquez led the Bulldogs with three shots on goal and Rudolfo Dexter and Trustyn Miller each had four steals.
Volleyball
After seizing the momentum in the first two sets, Fruita Monument watched Palisade grab it back in the next two games before the Wildcats rallied in the final set for a 25-20, 25-23, 21-25, 16-25, 15-12 victory.
Brady Thomason had 14 kills, two solo blocks and two block assists to lead the Wildcats (7-2) to their sixth straight win. Hayden Murray had 22 assists, 16 digs and 11 kills, Trinity Hafey added 21 digs and Kylie Williams had 11 assists.
Trailing 5-1 in the fifth set, Avery Waite helped Fruita get their momentum back at the service line.
Kendyl MacAskill had 20 kills, 15 assists and 15 digs to lead Palisade (7-2), which had its five-game winning streak snapped. Ella Steele contributed 20 assists, Ella Yanowich had 21 digs and three aces and Alesia Yanowich finished with three solo blocks and two block assists for the Bulldogs.
Montrose defeated Central 25-17, 25-12, 25-14. No statistics were available.