Trailing by nine points at halftime Friday night, the Montrose High School football team didn't change what they do best — run the ball.
"Offensively, we knew we had to just ram it down their throat," Indians coach Brett Mertens said of his halftime adjustments. "Austin Griffin ran the ball hard and we played a great second half."
Griffin, who ran for 158 yards, ran for two of his three touchdowns in the second half to lead the Indians, ranked fifth in Class 4A, to a 26-22 victory over Fruita Monument. Montrose's defense shut out the Wildcats in the second half.
Griffin got the Indians on the board first with a 14-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and a 6-0 lead. Fruita Monument (1-1) answered with a 10-yard pass from Corben Rowell to Armony Trujillo and a 7-6 lead in the early part of the second quarter.
Ethan Hartman put Montrose (2-0) back in front with a 40-yard touchdown run. Wyatt Sharp's 36-yard touchdown reception put the Wildcats back in front 14-13. The Indians fumbled on the ensuing drive, but Fruita couldn't capitalize, fumbling the ball back to Montrose. Trujillo then intercepted a pass and returned the ball to the Indians' 12. The senior running back finished off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run and ran for the two-point conversion to put Fruita up 22-13 heading into the locker room.
The Wildcats got the ball first in the second half, but Montrose's defense forced a punt and the Indians' running game went to work. Griffin finished off a 14-play, 65-yard drive with a 7-yard run and Montrose trailed 22-20. A Hartman interception gave the ball back to the Indians and Griffin's 3-yard run completed the scoring.
Trujillo led Fruita, ranked seventh in Class 4A, with 85 yards rushing.
Volleyball
It was a good day for three of the four District 51 teams in the Chaparral Showcase tournament.
Palisade was 2-0 in the Varsity Red pool, Grand Junction was 2-0 in the Varsity Blue pool and Fruita Monument went 1-1 in the Varsity Gold pool.
The Bulldogs (4-1) defeated Boulder 25-19, 25-22 in their first match and Green Mountain 25-15, 25-22 in their second match.
Against Boulder, Addie Ritterbush had six kills and seven digs and Ella Steele had 16 assists. In the sweep of Green Mountain, Steele had 18 assists and seven digs, Ritterbush had two solo blocks and three aces and Ella Yanowich had 10 kills.
“It’s always good to see teams you’re not familiar with,” Palisade coach Wendy MacAskill said. “I thought out ball control was better and we served well.”
The Tigers (3-4) defeated DSST Byers 25-21, 25-20 in their first match and topped Pomona 19-25, 25-17, 15-12 in their second.
In the match against DSST Byers, Jordan Brown had 14 assists and seven digs, Taylor Beagle had six aces, four digs and two kills, Leanna Clement chipped in three kills, two blocks and two digs and Harley Hutto and Lexi Heley each had four kills. Against Pomona, Brown had 13 assists, four digs and one kill, Averi Wagner had four aces, one kill and one block and Heley and Clement each contributed five kills and one block.
The Wildcats (5-1) lost their first match to Regis 25-15, 25-14 and rebounded to beat Fairview 25-14, 25-21. Against Regis, Hayden Murray had nine digs, four assists and three kills, Trinity Haffey had eight digs, Kylie Williams contributed six assists and Jillian Buck added three kills. Stats weren't available for the match with Fairview.
Cross Country
The Central boys and girls cross country teams won the team titles at the Monticello Loyd Lake Classic in Monticello, Utah. Jordan LeBlow led a sweep for the Warriors’ boys, crossing the finish line first in 16 minutes, 3.2 seconds. Tyler Stogsdill was second (16:15.7), Jackson Edwards finished third (16:34.8) and Jacob Buddecke was fourth (17:06.7). Central runners also finished fifth — Alex Fisher — and sixth — Billy Adams.
Tristian Spence won the girls race by more than three minutes, crossing in 18:59.7. Hope Watson (22:28.5) was third, Jocelyn Oates (22:33.8) finished fourth and Annika Flores (23:27.5) crossed fifth.
Softball
Kennedy Vis had another strong game for Central in a 7-1 victory over ThunderRidge at the CMU Softball Stadium. The senior allowed only three hits, walked two and struck out nine and also had two hits for the Warriors (6-1).
Trailing 1-0 in the second inning, Aspen Satterfield gave Central the lead for good with a two-out, two-run single. The Warriors built their lead to 4-1 in the third inning on Tuscani Ritter's RBI fielder's choice and Jenna Fraser's RBI double.
A three-run sixth inning put the game away for Central. Bailee Ritterbush had an RBI single and two more runs scored on an error by the Grizzlies (6-1)
In addition to Vis, Satterfeld, Sidona Johnston and Olivia Litzen all had two hits in the win.
Boys Soccer
Nick Feddersen scored and Lucas Wender made 10 saves, but Fruita Monument lost 2-1 to Thomas Jefferson.