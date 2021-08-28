After a slow start on the road in their season opener Friday night, the Palisade High School football team found its footing in the second half.
The Bulldogs, ranked eighth in Class 3A, scored 28 second-half points to beat Rifle, ranked second in Class 2A, 35-3. Phallen Salvati ran for more than 150 yards and three touchdowns to pace Palisade's running game.
Rhett Walker opened the scoring for the Bulldogs with an 8-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter and a 6-0 lead. Rifle kicked a field goal in the second quarter and the scored was 6-3 at halftime as both offenses struggled to get first downs.
On the first play of their first series in the second half, Salvati got the Bulldogs' offense on track with a 76-yard touchdown run. Franklin Barks scored on the two-point conversion — one of his two in the game — and Palisade led 14-3.
After the Bears were forced to punt, Malakhi Espinosa's long run set up Salvati's second touchdown run, a 20-yard rumble to put Palisade up 22-3 after Barks' 2-point conversion.
Salvati added his third rushing touchdown — a 22-yard score on the Bulldogs' first possession of the fourth quarter. A 25-yard touchdown run by Walker completed the scoring for Palisade.
Softball
After finding no production at the plate in its first game against Legacy, Central bounced back with a 1-0 victory over Fort Collins to split Friday's two games at the Triple Crown Female Athletic Network Tournament in Fort Collins.
The Warriors, ranked eighth in Class 5A, dropped a 10-0, five-inning game against Legacy in their first loss of the season. Legacy senior pitcher Janessa Esquibel held the Warriors without a hit and Central committed five errors.
However, Central (3-1) bounced back against Fort Collins. In the fifth inning, Olivia Litzen singled to score Katelyn Clementson for the game's only run. Kennedy Vis pitched all seven innings, allowing five hits and striking out six.
Fruita Monument splits pair at tournament: The Wildcats defeated Coronado 16-4 to win its season opener, but lost 12-2 to Pueblo South in their second game at the Ponderosa Tournament.
Marisa Nehm pitched both games for Fruita Monument (1-1), striking out six against Coronado and three against Pueblo South.
"Our pitching was good in both games," coach Adam Diaz said. "Against Coronado, we hit the ball really well and Pueblo South was an aggressive hitting team. We'll learn from this game."
Grand Junction loses two: The Tigers (1-4) lost 12-1 to Valor Christian and 9-4 to Discovery Canyon at the Triple Crown Female Athletic Network Tournament in Fort Collins.
Kaylie Kellerby had two of Grand Junction's hits and scored the only run in the loss to the Eagles.
Lindsey Cooley had a two-run double and Amber Lechleiter had two hits against Discovery Canyon.
Boys Soccer
Alfonso Banuelas scored five goals to lead Central to a season-opening 7-1 win over Montezuma-Cortez at Long Family Park. Angel Moreno scored and had an assist and Oscar Ochoa also had a goal.
Freshman Oscar Fuentes led the Warriors with three assists. Michael Palma, Angel Palma and goalkeeper Alejandro Jimenez each contributed an assist.
The seven-goal outburst was a promising sign for a bounceback season for Central, which scored only two goals in 10 games this past spring.
Cherry Creek 2, Grand Junction 1: Matthew Parkes scored a goal off of a corner kick for the Tigers, who fell to 1-2 with the close road loss.
Montrose 6, Palisade 0: Quincey Cooling had a hat trick, Aiden Harrel scored two goals and Christian Lucero one in the Indians' victory over the Bulldogs.
Volleyball
After dropping its season opener, Palisade started strong in its first Western Slope League match.
The Bulldogs defeated Steamboat Springs 25-21, 25-23, 20-25, 25-23.
“We got done in a some of the games and had to battle back and that showed a lot of grit and heart,” Palisade coach Wendy MacAskill said.
Ella Yanowich, who has the most experience of all of the returning Bulldogs, had another strong all-around game: 14 kills, 23 digs and four aces. Addie Ritterbush led Palisade (1-1, 1-0 WSL) with 16 kills, Ella Steele had 41 assists and Kyra Birch added 15 digs and five aces.
Fruita Monument 3, Overland 0: The Wildcats moved to 2-0 with a 25-13, 25-11, 25-15 victory over the Trailblazers.