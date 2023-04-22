Goals from five different players in the second quarter allowed the Colorado Mesa women’s lacrosse team to break open a two-goal game and roll to a 17-6 victory over CU-Colorado Springs on Friday at Community Hospital Unity Field.

After Kiley Davis scored twice and Peyton Ivey once in the final 2½ minutes of the first quarter to give the Mavericks a 5-3 lead — Julia Patrick had a first-quarter hat trick for the Mountain Lions (5-9, 3-4 RMAC) — Ivey scored on an early free position shot in the second.