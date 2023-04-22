Goals from five different players in the second quarter allowed the Colorado Mesa women’s lacrosse team to break open a two-goal game and roll to a 17-6 victory over CU-Colorado Springs on Friday at Community Hospital Unity Field.
After Kiley Davis scored twice and Peyton Ivey once in the final 2½ minutes of the first quarter to give the Mavericks a 5-3 lead — Julia Patrick had a first-quarter hat trick for the Mountain Lions (5-9, 3-4 RMAC) — Ivey scored on an early free position shot in the second.
Davis, Carson Dickey, Melanie Evans and Caroline Ohngemach followed with goals to push the lead to 9-3, and the Mavs (8-5, 7-1) didn’t let up after halftime on the way to winning their fourth straight game.
It was 13-6 entering the fourth quarter and the Mavs tacked on four more in the final 9:30.
Patrick finished with four goals for UCCS, as did the Mavs’ Davis, who now has 45 goals this season, with Ohngemach and Ivey also recording hat tricks.
The Mavericks took 22 shots in the first half — more than the Mountain Lions did the entire game — and had a 39-18 shot advantage. Mesa won 18 draw controls, and Shannon Murphy made five saves to improve to 8-5 in goal.
Colorado Mesa faces fourth-ranked Regis at 1 p.m. on Sunday in its home finale.
Track
Zayden Davis, the defending RMAC champion in the 110-meter hurdles, slightly improved his time entering this year’s conference tournament, turning in a winning time of 14.82 seconds in the Colorado School of Mines Mini Meet in Golden.
That’s the sixth-best time this season but still off the Division II national provisional qualifying time of 14.49.
Dayne Ortega won the 400 meters in 50.11 seconds, which is 19th among conference leaders — he was 20th entering the meet.