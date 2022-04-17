Nate Porter is used to coaching good Palisade High School baseball teams. Since taking over the program in 2017, his teams have never lost more than eight games in a season.
But none of them were like the 2022 Bulldogs.
“The most important thing is that these kids have bought into the approach of being selfless and being young men of integrity,” Porter said. “This is the first team in my five years here that we haven’t had grade issues with anyone on the team … It’s hard to commit to a kid being an every day player when you don’t know if he’ll be eligible on Tuesday because he keeps skipping class.”
Palisade’s only loss came in the second game of the season, 4-3 to Heritage. The Bulldogs (13-1, 7-0 Western Slope League) are ranked second in the Colorado High School Activities’ Association Class 4A coaches poll and in the Ratings Percentage Index rankings.
Palisade is multifaceted, boasting a stingy pitching staff and one of the deepest lineups on the Western Slope.
The Bulldogs’ ace is Ryder Mancuso. He has 48 strikeouts this season, which is the 13th-best in Colorado and ranks third in 4A. On average, Mancuso fans about nine of every 20 batters he faces and has an ERA of 2.24 in 25 innings. He’s also hitting .500 and has an OPS (on-base plus slugging) of 1.355.
In the first game of a doubleheader against SWL foe Eagle Valley on Saturday, Mancuso allowed one unearned run, four hits and struck out nine in six innings of an 11-1 victory.
“On the mound, I’m a completely different pitcher. Last year, I would throw a couple of innings and had too many walks,” he said. “I played summer baseball and had the same issue. But everything changed in the fall when something clicked for me. I got all of my confidence back and that carried into the season and has worked wonders.”
But the team has more talent on the mound than just Mancuso.
Melacio Perez, primarily a shortstop, has a 0.44 ERA in 16 innings this season, the eighth-best mark in Colorado, Josh Zotto has pitched well, and Ryker Harsha pitched a nine-strikeout gem in a 6-1 win over Eagle Valley in the second game of Saturday’s twinbill. In all, Palisade’s 113 strikeouts as a team are 10th in Colorado and second in 4A.
In 4A, the Bulldogs are fifth in batting average and are tied for second in home runs. Each of their seven players with 30-plus at-bats is hitting above .360, six players have double-digit RBI totals and the lineup has produced 51 extra-base hits.
The bat with the most power belongs to Brett Rozman. His 1.143 slugging percentage is the fourth in 4A with 30-plus at bats and sixth best among qualified hitters. Rozman is hitting .514 with 19 RBI, six doubles, two triples and four home runs.
“I don’t take stuff for granted, I treat every at-bat like it’s my last,” Rozman said. “But it’s still fun. I mean it’s baseball, it’s the greatest sport in the world.”
Rozman knew this team had the talent to be great when it beat Grand Junction in an exhibition game.
Saturday, the Bulldogs showed their adaptability in their second win over Eagle Valley (5-7, 2-3 WSL).
Through the first three innings, the bats were silenced. The Devils turned three double plays and Palisade had just one hit as a strong wind altered fly balls’ trajectories and pitch directions.
Down 1-0 entering the fifth inning, Palisade got creative.
Braden Blanck lay down a squeeze bunt to score Mancuso and allowed his brother, Caleb, to advance to second. Caleb later scored on an error by Eagle Valley. Rozman then hit into a fielder’s choice that allowed Braden to score.
The biggest test of Palisade’s season is right around the corner when it plays Fruita Monument on Wednesday.
The two schools have only played twice in the MaxPreps era (since 2007) and Fruita has won both by a combined score of 20-5.
But this Palisade team is hungry to prove itself.
“Everyone on this team is selfless. We’re willing to do what it takes to get the win, even if it means hurting something like our average,” Mancuso said. “We didn’t have that last year.”