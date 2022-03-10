They came back for this week.
The five graduate students on the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team took advantage of the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility for the chance to get back to the Division II playoffs after the 2020 regional was canceled and they went 1-1 in the 2019 tournament.
“I’ve been in practice this week and I’m like, this may be my last week,” guard Sophie Anderson said. “Hopefully it’s not, but I’ve gotta go in and just have fun, enjoy the last part of the season. This is the best time of the year and for the people that have been there, we know. It’s a lot of excitement. You just can’t let the nerves get to you and just go out and compete.”
It’s Mesa’s sixth NCAA appearance in the past 10 seasons under coach Taylor Wagner, going 6-4, including one regional championship and an appearance in the Elite Eight.
As sophomores, Anderson, Dani Turner and Kelsey Siemons were on the team that went 1-1 in the regional at Brownson Arena, losing by three in the semifinals to eventual national champion Lubbock Christian. That lit a fire to get back the next season, but the coronavirus pandemic canceled the 2020 playoffs shortly after the Mavericks arrived at their hotel in Lubbock, Texas.
Also in that ill-fated tournament was CMU’s future point guard, Mariah Martin, who was then a junior at Westminster. She transferred to CMU for her fifth year of eligibility after she and the Griffins reached the 2021 regional championship game, ironically, played at Brownson Arena after the NCAA predetermined regional sites. The Mavericks missed out on a bid, so by returning this season, the seniors got a second chance.
“This is a great team,” Anderson said. “We have a great group of girls and they’ve honestly made it worth it for me, and I know I would regret it if I didn’t (return). I’m so thankful that I chose to come back and be a part of this.”
Wagner, too, is thankful his veterans returned for another run.
“I want them to go out and win three games in a row and make it to the Elite Eight,” he said. “They have it in them. We’ve had some ups and downs with COVID stuff and people missing games for that and some injuries.
”Last weekend we didn’t show who we really were, and hopefully the girls are motivated to come out and show what Maverick basketball is all about. That’s what the postseason is about, just go and have fun and have some success.”
To do that, the Mavericks (23-6) will have to first beat the No. 1 seed in the tournament, West Texas A&M (23-10), at 4 p.m. on Friday, on the Buffs’ home court in Canyon, Texas.
That happened in CMU’s second game this season when they edged the Buffs 46-43, the first time the Mavs had beaten West Texas A&M in six tries.
“At this point of the season it seems like you’re always playing somebody that you’ve already played,” Wagner said. Three of the four regional quarterfinal games are rematches from the regular season.
The Buffs’ guards lead them in scoring with Zamorye Roberts, who didn’t play in the first meeting, averaging 13.3 points and Karley Motschenbacher 9.3, but they have two 6-foot-2 post players, Alivia Lewis (8.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 85 blocked shots) and Jayla Burgess (7.2 points, 5.4 points) to contend with. Motschenbacher, a 5-8 freshman, has 122 offensive rebounds, and Wagner said keeping the Buffs off the boards is critical.
Both teams outrebound their opponents, CMU by 6.7, West Texas by 6.0.
CMU counters with the dynamic backcourt of Martin (19.3 points per game) and Turner (19.1), the RMAC player of the year. The 6-1 Siemons adds an inside-outside threat (9.3 points and a team-high 53 made 3-pointers) and leads CMU in rebounding with 7.8 per game, and 53 blocked shots.
Anderson, the defensive specialist, and Monica Brooks, the lone junior on the team and in the starting five, score 7.2 points a game and average about five boards a game.
The strength of the Mavericks is playing with high energy on the defensive end, which was missing in the RMAC semifinal loss to Metro State. Wagner has always believed the Mavs play like they practice, and he liked what he saw in practice before the team left for Texas.
“We’ve had great practices this week, great energy,” the CMU coach said. “We want to extend our season a little bit longer, so we’re really excited to go and see what we’ve got left.”